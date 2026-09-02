Lawmaker’s dance number draws scrutiny amid Parañaque flooding

Rep. Eric Olivarez (Parañaque City, First District) was allegedly spotted dancing at an event for the city’s “Linggo ng Kabataan 2026” while some of his constituents were experiencing flooding.

Videos of the politician reportedly making a surprise appearance at the Parañaque Grand Youth Night 2026 at 88 Square Mall on August 28 circulated online, showing him performing a dance number.

The event was part of the city’s celebration of “Linggo ng Kabataan,” an annual occasion that recognizes and strengthens the importance of youth in society. It is held in line with the International Youth Day on August 12.

Videos of Olivarez dancing at the city’s Grand Youth Night drew criticism online, with several Filipinos expressing dismay over the performance while some Parañaque residents were experiencing flooding in their homes.

“Binabayo ng ulan at binabaha ang Parañaque. ‘Yung congressman nila,” a text in the video uploaded on Threads read.

“Kainis,” the Threads user said.

View on Threads

“Entertainer pala ang nais, bakit kumandidato ‘tong congressman? [Napaka] walang [silbi] naman,” another Threads user commented.

“Let’s always shame them for being insensitive and corrupt,” another wrote.

“Sana sa serbisyo, todo bigay din, kaso paldo naman na siya eh,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Marunong sumayaw, ‘di marunong mahiya,” another wrote.

“Na-solve ba ang pagbaha ng Parañaque sa pagsasayaw?” another Filipino asked.

Barangay Kagawad Romy Abad of Parañaque said the Grand Youth Night successfully brought young people together for a night of fun, talent, and unity, and was a testament to the important role the youth play in shaping a more progressive and resilient community.

Meanwhile, the Parañaque City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that there was no flooding along the city’s major thoroughfares on August 28.

The following day, on August 29, the office reported gutter-deep and knee-deep flooding along some roads.

Earlier this month, some Parañaque residents called for long-term solutions to flooding in their homes after heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat) severely affected their communities.

Some residents had to rely on ropes to wade through floodwaters, which they attributed to a nearby creek that quickly overflowed due to the heavy rain.

“Sa mga [corrupt] diyan, sana mapanood niyo ‘to. Kasi hindi po biro ‘yong dinadanas namin dito. Sobrang hirap po, halos lampas lampas-tao ang baha dito. Halos ano namin ‘to nararanasan, taon-taon. Kahit wala pong bagyo, tumataas pa rin po dito ‘yong baha,” a resident said.

Metro Manila and much of Luzon experienced flooding amid prolonged rains brought by the habagat, which was also affected by tropical cyclones that passed through the region in recent weeks.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the ongoing El Niño phenomenon is enhancing the habagat season, resulting in wetter conditions and increased rainfall across the country.