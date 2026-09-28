Viral: Two alleged sexual harassment cases draw attention online

Content warning: Contains discussion of sexual harassment

Two men made headlines after their alleged inappropriate behavior went viral on social media.

In Muntinlupa City, a 23-year-old college student was caught taking upskirt photos of the owner of Zoa Zoa Kstore, a Korean grocery store.

Reports said the incident happened after the student, who had reportedly been a regular customer of the store for three years, asked for help preparing instant noodles sold at the establishment.

When the owner turned her back, he allegedly began taking photos underneath her skirt using his mobile phone.

The owner later reviewed the CCTV footage and went to the barangay to file a complain and confront the student after discovering what he had done. The student later admitted it was not his first time committing the act.

The owner confirmed this after reviewing previous CCTV footage.

She said the student repeatedly apologized to her while his mother cried at the barangay hall.

The owner added that she remains determined to file charges against the student and urge others who may have experienced similar harassment to take action.

“Panawagan ko po sa mga kababaihan o sa kahit anumang gender — ’pag may bumastos sa inyo, magsalita kayo, huwag kayong manahimik kasi sobrang hirap,” the store owner said.

The store also raised awareness about the incident through its Facebook page, where the CCTV footage of the student taking upskirt photos has garnered more than 5,000 likes and 11,000 shares.

Meanwhile, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video on Sunday, September 27, showing a man being confronted by a male student for allegedly behaving inappropriately toward a female jeepney passenger.

“Manyakis sa jeep. Ayon sa post, panay daw ang kiskis ni tatay dun sa babae. Buti na lang andun si kuya para tulungan si ate. Kudos sayo, kuya,” the X user wrote.

Manyakis sa jeep. Ayon sa post panay daw ang kiskis ni tatay dun sa babae. Buti na lang andun si kuya para tulungan si ate. Kudos sayo kuya. pic.twitter.com/TF7Pkhb9tv — Jaypee D. Armando #NeverAgain (@JaypeeArmando) September 27, 2026

Other users claimed that the man was the same individual previously reported by a local news outlet in Batangas.

“Ito ‘yung matandang na-expose recently lang sa Facebook dahil sobrang manyak talaga. Puntirya niya ‘yung nga students sa jeep, ang dami na niyang nabiktima sa Batangas. Walang hiyang tao,” an X user wrote, sharing a screenhot of the man’s Facebook account.

ito yung matandang na-expose recently lang sa facebook dahil sobrang manyak talaga. puntirya nya yung nga students sa jeep, ang dami na nyang nabiktima sa batangas. walang hiyang tao. https://t.co/5VqyGbz564 pic.twitter.com/C8AbbQjQcI — mau (@lavmaurii) September 27, 2026

On September 23, SPIN MEDIA Batangas raised awareness about a man known as “Pablo Dalisay,” who allegedly shares photos and videos of female students on Facebook accompanied by inappropriate captions.

“Lubha itong nakakabahala sa ating mga estudyanteng kababaihan, lalo na sa kanilang seguridad at kaligtasan. Nawa ay mabigyan ito ng aksyon ng ating Pamahalaang Panlalawigan at Kapulisan upang pag-aralan kung may paglabag ba o banta sa seguridad ng mga kababaihang estudyante ang ginagawa ng nagngangalang Pablo Dalisay,” it said.

The Philippines has the Anti-Photo and Voyeurism Act, which prohibits capturing images of a person’s private areas without their consent.

Meanwhile, the Safe Spaces Act covers gender-based online sexual harassment, including unwanted sexual remarks and comments, as well as unauthorized recording and sharing of a victim’s photos and videos online.