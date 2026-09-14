Animal welfare group urges public to stop supporting Batangas vlogger over alleged dog abuse

Trigger Warning: Contains descriptions and video of alleged animal abuse

An animal welfare group urged Filipinos to stop supporting content creators who mistreat animals after a vlogger in Lemery, Batangas, allegedly ordered dogs killed for destroying his footwear.

The Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) on Monday, September 14, raised awareness about a video in which content creator Hart Yu, was seen allegedly ordering two dogs to be captured and killed for supposedly destroying his “expensive slippers.”

Hart also filmed the capture of one of the dogs, which was tied and then roughly placed inside a cart.

“Buti nga sayo! Sinira mo ‘yung tsinelas ko, ang mahal mahal ng tsinelas ko!” he was heard saying.

Hart also allegedly requested that the dogs be “severely punished,” adding that they should be “beaten before killed.”

He likewise mocked animal rights advocates, saying he would let them talk to the dog.

The video alarmed Filipinos, prompting some animal welfare groups to step in and rescue the dogs.

“Yes, destroying someone’s property is not acceptable. But property damage does not automatically justify taking an animal’s life. We can protect our property without cruelty. We can be angry without becoming violent toward animals,” AKF said.

“PLEASE DO NOT SUPPORT VLOGGERS WHO ARE CRUEL TO ANIMALS. When a person has a public platform, that influence carries responsibility. Statements made publicly can encourage others to view the killing of animals as an acceptable response to inconvenience or property damage,” it added.

In another post, the AKF said that the two dogs are “safe” now and that Hart had already been “summoned to the barangay to explain his side and discuss the incident.”

The AKF also said that another animal group had provided video updates on the dogs.

“The incident and videos are currently under review, with the matter awaiting the proper police referral and investigation process,” the AKF said.

“Let this case be a reminder: compassion is not optional, and accountability must follow every act of cruelty,” it added.

Animal cruelty is prohibited under the Animal Welfare Act, which states that it is “unlawful for any person to torture any animal” or “to neglect to provide adequate care, sustenance or shelter, or maltreat any animal,” among other acts.

Prohibited acts include torturing, beating, or mutilating animals, as well as poisoning, shooting, or using cruel methods to kill them.

Violators may face imprisonment of six months to one year and/or a fine ranging from P30,000 to P100,000, depending on the circumstances and the animal’s condition following the act.