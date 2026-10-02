‘Forgotten Island’ sparks curiosity about Philippine folklore

“Forgotten Island” is drawing Filipinos to Google Search as much as it is bringing moviegoers to theaters.

DreamWorks Animation’s newest feature, starring world-class Filipinos Liza Soberano and H.E.R., topped Philippine search trends during its premiere week, according to Google Trends data.

Over the past week, searches for “Forgotten Island” surged across the country, with the term reaching a score of 100 on September 23 and exceeding 90 on more than one occasion.

It had a Philippine box-office debut, topping the country’s cinemas during its opening weekend.

READ: ‘Forgotten Island’ scores biggest DreamWorks Animation opening in Philippines

The search interest comes as audiences discover the film’s lush visuals and story, which weave elements of Filipino mythology into its narrative.

From winged nocturnal creatures to giants lurking in ancient trees, “Forgotten Island” draws on familiar figures from Philippine folklore, prompting viewers to look beyond the film and learn more about the mythology that inspired it.

The film features iconic creatures and concepts associated with Filipino folklore, including the Manananggal, Tiyanak, Kapre and Batibat.

For moviegoers curious about the real-world origins of the mythology featured in the film, Google Search offers several ways to explore Philippine folklore.

One way is to search for specific creature names alongside terms such as “Filipino mythology” or “regional folklore.” Using quotation marks around specific phrases can also help narrow down search results. For example, “mythological origins of Kapre” or “Batibat folklore in Ilocano culture.”

READ: Filipino folklore takes center stage in DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’ film

Viewers can also explore Filipino customs and cultural concepts by searching terms such as “Filipino spirit offerings,” “Philippine animism traditions,” or traditional gestures featured in the movie.

For a more visual exploration, audiences can turn to Google Images or search YouTube through Google to find documentaries, local storytellers, and traditional illustrations of Philippine mythical lore by Filipino artists.