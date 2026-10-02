‘Deserve sumikat’: Pitik Queen earns praise for giving back to the community

Internet personality “Pitik Queen,” whose real name is Ian Mark Kamagkang, earned praise for giving back to the community through donations aimed at uplifting women and girls.

On Tuesday, September 29, the content creator thanked a local brand for donating underwear for his community outreach in Sitio Bohung at Lake Sebu in South Cotabato.

The sitio is a remote, geographically isolated mountain community.

“Your kindness and support will bring comfort and dignity to the women and girls in the community,” Pitik Queen wrote on social media.

The gesture touched the hearts of many Filipinos, with some expressing their support for his initiative.

“Deserve talaga niya mas sumikat. Huhu using his influence positively,” a Threads user commented.

“So happy for the people you help, Sir. May your pockets never run dry!” another wrote.

“This is how influence is used!!! Yesss,” a different Pinoy commented.

In another post, Pitik Queen thanked other individuals and organizations for donating footwear to his outreach program.

“Your kindness inspires us to keep sharing, caring, and giving,” he wrote.

Last July, Pitik Queen thanked his supporters for making one of his biggest dreams come true: renovating his parents’ home.

He gained internet fame for introducing the signature dance moves that accompanied the viral TikTok track “Hawak Mo Ang Beat.”

He became known for his “pitik with soft moves” dance steps, in which he raises one hand, places the other over his ear and moves to the beat of the music.

He used the word “pitik” to describe his soft, hand-flicking dance movements, which earned him the moniker “Pitik Queen.”

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