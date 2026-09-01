Heart-wrenching rescue: Baby carried out of flooded home in plastic bag

MANILA, Philippines — A baby was rescued from a flooded home using a plastic bag after the family reportedly waited for rescuers who never arrived as floodwaters submerged their residence.

Videos of the nighttime rescue circulated on social media, showing the infant being lowered in a plastic bag to an older brother standing in chest-deep floodwaters. The baby was then carried to a safer location at another residence using a washbasin.

The brother and other family members were also seen wearing life vests.

Based on the video uploader, Samantha Badelles, the plastic bag was punctured so the baby could breathe.

The baby was safe following the rescue effort.

“Super disappointing talaga, lumiwanag na lang lahat lahat at humupa na ‘yung baha, wala pa ring dumating na rescuers,” Badelles reportedly wrote on Facebook.

There are no confirmed details on where the incident occurred, although many areas in Luzon were recently flooded by torrential rains brought by the southwest monsoon, or habagat, which was enhanced by tropical cyclones.

The relentless downpour caused severe flooding, including in areas that had allegedly not experienced such incidents before.

For almost the entire month of August, Luzon residents had experienced weeks of inclement weather as monsoon rains enhanced by tropical cyclones severely battered regions, including Metro Manila.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that more than 8.1 million people were affected by the habagat, which was enhanced by Tropical Cyclones Luis, Maymay, and Neneng.

In its August 30 situation report, it said that around 2.3 million families, or 8.1 million individuals, were affected across the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Metro Manila.

The NDRRMC also reported 32 deaths, three missing persons, and 19 injuries. — with reports from Philstar.com/Ian Laqui