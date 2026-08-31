An NLEX ‘boat’ ride: Bus commuter documents 5-hour Bulacan flood journey

It seemed as if a commuter was aboard a boat when her bus reportedly passed through the flooded waters of a portion of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Bulacan.

TikTok user Cristaline (@cristaline1978) shared a video of their bus driving in the flood which she claimed was along NLEX, when she was traveling to Malolos, Bulacan.

The video, posted on Saturday, August 29, featured passengers looking out of the window which showed high floodwaters.

“Akala ko nasa barko ako. Nasa NLEX nga pala ako. Pauwi ng Bulacan,” she wrote in the video.

The post has earned over 1 million views, 41,700 likes, 26,100 bookmarks, and 1,765 comments.

It was also reposted on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, amassing 3,900 likes.

“KALOKAAA,” the reposter said with a crying emoji.

Five-hour trip home

In the comments section, Cristaline said the flood had subsided by Sunday, August 30.

She also said her trip from Caloocan to Malolos took “five hours.”

Cristaline likewise shared that she felt anxious that the fully loaded bus might stall amid the flood.

Other motorists also experienced flooding along NLEX.

On Monday, August 31, a commuter reported that it took her five hours to get through NLEX in San Simon, Pampanga due to flooding in the northbound and southbound lanes of the expressway.

Vehicles also stalled, while some motorists reportedly ran out of gas.

Based on its posts, the NLEX Corporation said that water build-up in the expressway was attributed to either “flooding at the local road” or “continuous heavy rainfall.”

The southwest monsoon or habagat, which was previously enhanced by a tropical cyclone, inundated parts of Luzon due to the continuous rain that caused rivers and dams to overflow, resulting in floods.