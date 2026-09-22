‘My biggest heartbreak’: Chuchu of ‘Sundo Serye’ videos crosses rainbow bridge

Chuchu, the pet cat in the viral “Sundo Serye” on TikTok, broke hearts after passing away from urinary complications.

His owner, Mark Anthony Petalbo Borcelo, announced on Tuesday, September 21, that the feline “has crossed the rainbow bridge” after going in and out of the veterinary clinic since last week.

“My handsome baby boy, my biggest heartbreak,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Takot na takot ako sa update ng vet palagi, pero ito ‘yung sundo serye na ayaw ko,” Mark added in another post, referring to the moment when he had to bring Chuchu home from the vet after being told the cat had passed away.

“Balik ka, ha? Mag-aantay si papa kahit matagal, ‘wag matigas ulo dyan, ako mismo magsusundo sayo, ‘di ako perpektong furdad pero mahal na mahal kita, higit pa sa buhay ko, sisikapin ko magpakatatag para ‘di ka malungkot,” he added.

As early as June, posts showed that Chuchu was already facing health issues.

On June 6, Mark shared that his pet cat had urinated blood.

The feline was known for his “Sundo Serye” content, in which Mark regularly fetched him from outside their condominium unit after he explored and spent time outdoors.

According to Mark, Chuchu would drop things whenever he was not allowed to hang out outside their condo.

Early Tuesday, Mark admitted that he broke down after visiting his pet cat at the vet, saying Chuchu was “weak,” with “almost no strength,” and was no longer the way he used to be.

“Pero kahit ganun, ayokong sumuko para sa’yo. Dahil ikaw si Chuchu—anak ko, kasama ko, at parte ng buhay ko,” he said in a previous update.

Chuchu earned internet fame by amusing viewers with his free spirit, groomin and stretching whenever Mark fetched him outside their condo.