Passenger misses flight after arriving two minutes after boarding gate closed

Content creator and volleyball coach Ryan Revita, also known as “Matabang Setter,” shared that he missed his flight after arriving at the boarding gate two minutes after it had closed.

On September 19, Ryan posted how he and his companion, Jason, missed their flight and had to rebook after they were refused boarding.

The boarding gates had closed at 8:15 a.m., but they arrived at 8:17 a.m.

Ryan said they had asked where the boarding gate was, adding that Jason had spent two minutes eating.

“We were two minutes late,” Ryan said.

“We just don’t know where we are. We just wanted to know where you were going, and we asked you where to go to check in. He ate for two minutes,” he added.

“Grabe, two minutes lang,” Ryan continued.

“Okay lang kung 30 minutes, 15 minutes. Grabe kayo, two minutes. Two minutes lang,” he added.

Ryan reportedly also compared the situation to flight delays, noting that passengers are sometimes asked to wait when an aircraft is delayed.

His TikTok post has since been deleted, although the incident continues to draw attention on social media.

An online user who claimed to be a former airport worker also commented on Ryan’s post, explaining that ground crews must complete certain procedures before an aircraft can depart.

“Marami pong [documents] na ico-comply before the aircraft can take off,” the online user was quoted as saying.

“As for the delay naman, marami po talagang factors causing the delay, and safety is our utmost priority po. Though, meron talagang instances, lalo na sa low-cost airlines, na may poor customer service handling, lalo na sa pag-explain sa passengers,” the online user added.

Other Filipinos also disagreed with Ryan’s views, noting that passengers are expected to follow airline schedules to help ensure smooth operations and prevent delays or disruptions for other travelers.

“You are not the only passenger on board; others have appointments to attend either domestically or internationally, so they arrive 1 to 2 hours early to show respect for someone else’s time. It is a hard pill to swallow, but it is a lesson for you to arrive early the next time,” a Facebook user commented.

“May FINAL CALL for passengers if malapit na ang closure ng boarding gates. Always be keen in listening, especially if biglang nalipat ang boarding gate. Also, minimum of 6 [hours] nasa airport ka na, 4 [hours] dapat nakalagpas ka na ng immigration,” another wrote.

“Two minutes late lang, pero paano ia-assume ng airline na siguradong darating ang particular na pasahero? Two minutes lang, pero alam ba ng pasaherong na late kung ano ang chain reaction na makakaapekto sa buong airport at airline operations? Late is late, ‘wag ikumpara sa flight delays na may mga major factors na dahilan,” a different Pinoy said.

“A delay as little as a minute or two can actually cascade, especially when there is heavy traffic,” another Facebook user commented.

“A missed window of getting a start-up clearance from ATC [Air Traffic Control] can mean several minutes delay down the line as pilots aim to get their clearances ahead of others, because clearances are usually given on a first-come, first-serve basis… So time is valuable for airlines too,” the Facebook user added.

Airline passengers are generally advised to arrive at the airport hours before their scheduled flight to allow time for pre-boarding procedures, including check-in, baggage drop-off, and security checks.

Travelers may also encounter traffic or transportation delays on their way to the airport.