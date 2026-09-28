‘P30 entrance fee?’: Rovelyn Baterbonia sets record straight on merch store

Rovelyn Baterbonia, mother of the late student-athlete Rene Baterbonia, clarified a video claiming that their recently opened merchandise store charges an “entrance fee.”

The matriarch on Saturday, September 27, addressed the viral video in which an individual alleged that Baterbonia’s Collections charges customers P30 to enter the physical store.

“Para raw sa maintenance, electricity bill etc. T*ng*n* ‘di niyo ba na-consider ‘yan idagdag sa pricing ng mga binebenta niyo? Mahal mahal na nga, dudugain niyo pa mga papasok. Budol malala,” the X user wrote on Friday, September 25.

The post included a video showing a sign noting a P30 “entrance fee.”

It also showed an advisory stating that only 10 individuals are allowed inside at a time, with a 15-minute limit.

Rovelyn addressed the claims in a Facebook post, explaining that the entrance fee was for her son’s “mini museum” inside the physical store, where they sell merchandise featuring Rene’s images and name.

She confirmed that the museum has an entrance fee, saying it was intended for their “maintenance.”

Rovelyn also said residents of Talacogon, Rene’s hometown, can enter the museum for free.

She stressed that the physical store itself has no entrance fee.

“God bless you always, mga followers and basher,” the matriarch said.

Baterbonia’s Collections is a business that sells merchandise featuring Rene’s image, including keychains, jerseys and other apparel.

READ: ‘Let him rest in peace’: Rene Baterbonia merch draws criticism online | ‘K-pop-level price?’: Pinoys weigh in on Rene Baterbonia merchandise prices

Its physical store opened on August 18, although the business had been selling merchandise long before the store opened. The store is located near Rene’s burial place.

Rene was a student-athlete who drowned during a water exercise activity initiated by then-Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin in Aurora province last June.

While he was alive, Rene signed keychains featuring his image, which his mother sold to help support their family.