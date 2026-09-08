‘Simple’ remembrance for Rene: Rovelyn Baterbonia seeks prayers, financial support

Rovelyn Baterbonia, the mother of late Atenean student-athlete Rene Baterbonia, wanted to commemorate her son’s 90th or 100th day since his passing through prayers and financial support.

The matriarch, on Saturday, September 5, said that she does not want any kind of celebration at her son’s tomb when they honor 90 or 100 days since his death.

Rene was among the student-athletes who drowned while in a water exercise activity initiated by former Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin at a resort in Dipaculao, Aurora, on June 8.

He was an incoming rookie who was recognized as the “Most Valuable Player” at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa.

In a Facebook post, Rovelyn said she only wanted a “simple prayer” to commemorate her son’s death.

Rene’s 90th day was on September 6, while his 100th day will be on September 16.

“Ayaw kong may makarating na litson, pa-pizza, pa-balloons at kung anu-ano pa man kasi hindi ko [muna] tanggapin ‘yong mga ganyan ngayon,” Rovelyn wrote in a Facebook post.

“Unahin ko muna ang kaso ng anak, sana maintindihan niyo ako. Hindi ko kailangan ng [materyal] na bagay [kasi] gusto ko dasal, at kung may mga konting tulong na ipapaabot niyo, kung pwede diretso niyo na sa akin,” she added.

The matriarch then shared her GCash number and GoTyme details:

GCash: 0920-737-4375 (Rovelyn Baterbonia)

GoTyme: 0196-251-79680

Rovelyn also requested that donors send a “screenshot” as proof of their donation.

“SALAMAT [NANG] MARAMI,” she wrote, accompanied by heart emojis.

The matriarch added the hashtag “#respectmypost” at the end of her post.

Some praised her initiative to hold a “simple” commemoration instead of a grand celebration.

“Heto ang tama talaga, imbes na kung anu-anong ibigay, mas mainam talaga ‘yung cash para magamit nila sa kaso. ‘Yung mga magbibigay ng mga bulaklak, cash na lang muna sana, tutal, napakarami na ng mga bulaklak sa puntod ni MVP Rene Clert Baterbonia,” a Facebook user said.

“Tama nga naman, panalangin ang mas kailangan nila ngayon para sa HUSTISYA at cash donation para sa pag-usad ng kaso. God bless everyone,” the Facebook user added.

“Yes po, sana ‘yung pambili ng mga sponsors ng letchon and etc is ibigay na lang as cash donation sa family, especially para sa legal expenses… Sana po huwag po kayong ma-offend or ma-hurt ‘yung feelings niyo na parang tinanggihan ang mga offers niyo ng family Baterbonia. WE LOVE YOU ALL, GENEROUS SPONSORS,” another wrote.

Some, however, expressed reservations about Rovelyn’s decision to seek financial support, with some saying they felt she was “using” her son and his passing to solicit donations.

“Ma’am, sorry, masyado nyong ginamit ‘yung anak niyo,” an X user commented.

“Breadwinner pa din sa kabilang buhay,” another wrote.

Others, meanwhile, defended Rovelyn’s decision to seek financial support.

“Kailangan nila ng pera para sa kaso. Hindi niya ginusto mamatay anak niya. She wouldn’t be doing this if Ateneo wasn’t negligent in the first place,” an X user wrote.

“Grabe naman… Hindi naman namimilit ‘yung tao. Baka kailangan nila para sa kaso,” another commented.

Last August, Rovelyn said the family continues to seek justice for Rene’s death amid accusations that they are “capitalizing” on his passing.

Rene, a beneficiary of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), saw basketball as a way to lift his family from poverty.

He lost his life just over a month after turning 18.

In early July, the family of the late Rene received a P2.266-million condominium unit from the National Housing Authority as housing assistance, located at Madayaw Residences along Sierra Madre Road in Bangkal, Davao City.