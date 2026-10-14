‘Ang cute’: Busker earns buzz for performing with her pet cats

A busker at a Cubao shopping mall is drawing attention for turning her music into a way to support her pet cats.

Threads user Jay Daniel shared on September 28, that he encountered a female busker performing Yeng Constantino’s “Chinito” at Gateway 1, with her cats seen sleeping beside her.

“I would always donate sa mga ganitong busker, ‘yung proceeds para sa animal rescues,” he wrote.

“Ang cute cute ni Kiyo and Simba,” Jay added, referring to the felines.

“And ang ganda ng boses ni ate! Thank you for making me smile today,” he continued.

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The busker was identified as Pat Lorenzo, a music lover and HR trainer who started busking three years ago to help support her studies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Lorenzo (@patlorenzo_)

In an interview with radar, she said her cats, Simba and Kiyo, are two of her pet who are most accustomed to loud environments and are more people-oriented than her other cats.

Pat shared that she started bringing her cats along when she noticed how much they enjoyed being outdoors in their stroller.

“A huge portion of what I earn really goes back to them,” she said in the interview.

Pat said her pets usually come out only around twice a week. She busks for four to five days a week.

The singer also said she keeps a close eye on the mallgoers, especially children who may keep touching her pets’ tummies.

“Parang nanay lang din ako, ako pa rin ang nakakakilala sa body language ng mga anak ko,” she shared.

Pat said a fellow busker, who also rescues dogs and has helped local shelters, encouraged her to use music as a way to support fellow animal advocates and rescue animals.

A busker is a person who performs in a public place, typically in exchange for donations.

Last August, an acoustic soloist in Alabang also went viral for busking to help fund his wedding.

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