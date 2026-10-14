Drive-thru mishap goes viral after customer’s order falls to the ground

A video of a motorcycle customer’s fast food takeout order falling to the ground after retrieving it from the crew sparked conversations online.

Threads user Lun posted a video on Monday, October 12, of a takeout customer from a popular fast food chain who took their packed order from a crew member at a drive-thru window.

The paper bag suddenly fell as the customer took it with one hand, spilling its contents—which included drinks and meals—onto the ground.

“Sino kaya ang may sala dito?” Lun wrote.

“Feeling ko both talaga, kasi tingnan niyo naman ‘yung pagkakuha ni ate, tapos ‘yung crew din, binalot lang ng isang paper bag. Ano kaya ginawa ng Jollibee dito?” she added.

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The post has amassed 1,000 likes and 552 comments from other users, with some sharing their experiences as service workers.

“First of all, hindi standard ‘yung ginawa ni crew, ex-crew here. Kapag [two] wheels lang, supposedly dapat ang item ni [customer] ay nasa plastic, hindi naka-paper bag. If naka-paper bag, dapat may tray sa ilalim, and kahit hindi naka-paper bag, dapat may tray sa ilalim if aabot kay [customer],” a Threads user said.

“Kapag peak, hina-handout na lang without tray. So tanong, sino may kasalanan? Peak or hindi, si crew ‘yung may kasalanan, kasi dapat sa ganyang item na naka-motor si customer ay dapat naka-plastic ‘yung mg orders niya,” the user added.

“Peak” refers to the busiest hours of the business, when customer volume is at its highest.

“I’m one of the Jollibee staff and sorry, but at fault talaga crew. Una sa lahat, dapat naka-tray sine-serve, kahit pa sa drive-thru ‘yan,” another Threads user wrote.

“Jollibee ex-crew here, sa amin kasi nakabalot sa plastic ‘yung mga takeout na food, lalo na sa dt [drive-thru]. Dapat kasi nilagay na lang sa plastic ‘yung mga takeout na orders para iwas aberya,” the user added.

Others, however, blamed the customer for the incident.

“Mapupunit talaga, sa isang side lang ba naman hinawakan. Juskooooooo. Alam mo naman order mo, hindi ka naman siguro t*ng*. Kahit doblehin mo pa ‘yan, if same lang ‘yung way ng pagkuha [or] pag-hold niya sa bag, mapupunit talagaaaaaaaaaa,” a Threads user wrote.

“Sana ‘yung naka-angkas na babae, dalawang kamay sana ginamit, tutal, ‘di pa naman umaandar eh, pero ba’t ganun? Sayang ‘yung food,” another user commented.

“‘Yung kumuha, alanganin pagkaka-kuha niya. Mukhang kakapiranggot ng pagkakadampot niya sa paperbag at ‘di nya inalalayan sa ilallim. Kung alam niya gaano kabigat ‘yung laman o inorder nila,” said a different Threads user.

Drive-thru customers are expected to handle their packed orders with care, as they may be on the move or in a position that makes it difficult to keep the food steady.

Food servers, meanwhile, are responsible for ensuring that takeout orders are handled with the utmost care before they are handed over to customers.