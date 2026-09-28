Beyond the scale: New weight management program emphasizes medical supervision

Weight management is often reduced to the number on the scale, but a new program is taking a broader approach by looking at factors such as body composition, muscle mass, nutrition and long-term mobility.

Marie France, a body wellness and non-invasive slimming clinic, introduced its Go Lose Pounds program on Saturday, September 26. The medically supervised weight-management program combines medical assessment, personalized nutrition, body-composition tracking and non-invasive treatments.

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The program takes its name from GLP, a reference to the growing interest in GLP-1-based weight-loss treatments, but the approach goes beyond medication. Prescription treatment is an option for qualified clients following medical assessment, instead of a starting point for everyone.

The process begins with physicians reviewing a client’s medical history, body composition and relevant laboratory findings before recommending a plan. Nutritionists, consultants and therapists also work with clients, with follow-up assessments allowing the program to be adjusted as their needs change.

Endocrinologist Erick Mendoza noted that weight gain can be influenced by factors beyond willpower, including biology and genetics, hormones and appetite, sleep and stress, medications and underlying medical conditions.

He also emphasized that weight management should not be measured solely by weight, pointing instead to strength, mobility and independence as important goals.

Mendoza joined Marie France physicians Macgerald Cueto and Regie Layug for a “Truth or Trend” discussion on the pace, safety and sustainability of weight loss.

The program also incorporates body treatments focused on contouring, muscle toning and skin firmness.

During the launch, guests were able to experience several of the services, including Visbody 3D scanning and a Body Composition Analyzer that provides measurements related to visceral fat, muscle and other body-composition indicators.

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Other stations featured FMS Elite (Fat Mobilization System Elite) and Endospheres, as well as consultations with doctors and nutritionists.

For some clients, the focus is less on reaching a specific number and more on maintaining strength and function.

Theater actress and host Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, who has been visiting the slimming clinic for nearly a decade, shared that her weight-management journey included periods of losing and regaining weight. Under a physician-guided plan that combined medication and treatments, she said she was able to run for the first time.

“These are the experts that I chose to trust,” Bradshaw-Volante said.

Registered pharmacist Roan Evangelista said she became more intentional about weight management while navigating hormonal changes in midlife. She combined changes in her food choices, regular walking and Pilates with her treatments.

“I didn’t want to lose weight only to end up looking saggy,” Evangelista said.

“That’s why I knew medicine alone wasn’t enough for me. I continued my Marie France treatments because shape and firmness mattered to me, too,” she added.

Recording artist and host Ira Schadewald took a non-medicated approach, focusing on muscle, recovery and performance as she trains for her first marathon.

Broadcaster and host Gino Quillamor, meanwhile, spoke about maintaining muscle while managing his weight. His goal is tied to remaining active with his family as he grows older.

The program also emphasizes continued monitoring after a client reaches a target weight, with reassessment, nutritional guidance, activity and physician-led follow-up forming part of its maintenance approach.

Marie France COO Jacqueline Siy-Share said the clinic’s approach to weight management remains focused on safety and health despite changing trends.

“No matter the trends, Marie France will always be about what is safe and healthy. That is our truth,” Siy-Share said.

—With Sammy Baynosa, Rosette Adel