‘Naks, heartthrob’: Radio DJ’s likeness featured as romance pocketbook cover

What would you do if you suddenly found your likeness on a cover of a romance pocketbook?

Radio DJ Gino Quillamor of Magic 89.8’s “Boys Night Out” was alerted by a Twitter user on April 4 of a local publisher using an illustrated version of his photo as a book cover.

It featured the disc jockey wearing headphones with a microphone across him.

“Spotted at 7/11: @ginoboi Naks, heartthrob,” online user @heyyyjoel wrote with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

Gino responded the following in a quote tweet: “Lol. Sana binayaran ako dito. Or sana man lang nagpaalam ‘yung publishing house.” It was accompanied by the same emoji.

The pocketbook is “Foolish Heart” by Kandice Gonzales, a Precious Hearts Romances book.

According to the publisher, the book is the third part of the “Love On Air” trilogy. The first and second books are titled “Chinito” and “Araw Gabi.”

Lol. Sana binayaran ako dito. Or sana man lang nag paalam yung publishing house. 🤣 https://t.co/770yx1aD3n — Gino Quillamor (@ginoboi) April 4, 2023

In the replies thread, another Twitter user claimed that the publisher also used a likeness of Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth as a pocketbook cover.

probably within the "likeness" grey area

ung mga 90's pocketbook "unique" naman ung mga illustrations nila pero nung naging sensation ang wattpad nagsulputan ung mga ganyang klaseng style.

eto oh cover illustration nila si "chris hemsworth"

laki ng budget nila hahahaha pic.twitter.com/BFwPe4OaXR — Danilo Abillon.Jr (@akosiloliput) April 4, 2023

“At least I can say magka-level kami ni Chris,” Gino responded with rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

Others, meanwhile, took Gino’s appearance on the book cover with humor.

“Tapatan na ‘yan ng live book read. XD,” a Twitter user commented.

“[Saan pwede] makabili ng signed copy?” another online user quipped.

“Will wait for your IG story na nakabili na ng copy [niyan],” wrote a different Pinoy with a smiling emoticon.

This was not the first time the famous pocketbook publisher gained attention for its book covers.

In 2017, “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse called out the company for using his face as the “love interest of a romance” in its cover for “A Heart Remedy From Mr. Heartbreaker.”

Shoutout to this publisher for using my face as the love interest of a romance. "A Heart Remedy From Mr Heartbreaker" in trashcans near you. pic.twitter.com/WChX0xycja — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) March 15, 2017

Another Twitter user claimed that the publisher also used a likeness of American pop star Ariana Grande for its book “My Princess.”

This should stop. Saw you @ArianaGrande too ughhh I am really sad pic.twitter.com/qLoJRxJeDM — Marel (@ohemmarel) March 26, 2017

Precious Hearts Romances (PHR) is a romance book imprint of Precious Hearts Corporation (PPC).

The 31-year-old company is considered the number-one publisher of Tagalog romance pocketbooks in the country, releasing 50 titles under various book imprints and series novels every month.

PHR has the following tagline on its website: “The best love stories of all time.”

Some of its bestsellers have been adapted into television through “Precious Hearts Romances Presents,” a now-defunct program of ABS-CBN that dramatizes the stories of pocketbooks.

Some actors who appeared in the adaptation include Jake Cuenca, Cristine Reyes, Ina Raymundo, Zanjoe Marudo, Maja Salvador, and James Reid, among others.