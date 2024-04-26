Netizens zoom in on moments during Angeline Quinto’s Quiapo Church wedding

Kapamilya singer-actress Angeline Quinto‘s wedding trended online as some Filipinos noticed some moments during the ceremony involving celebrity guests Vice Ganda and “Popstar Royalty” Sarah Geronimo.

The 34-year-old artist married her longtime non-showbiz partner and fellow Black Nazarene devotee, Nonrev Daquina, on Thursday at the Minor Basilica of Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church in a Filipino-themed wedding where guests donned ternos and barongs.

Their wedding was attended by several celebrities and personalities such as Matteo Guidicelli, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Erik Santos, Martin Nivera, Vice Ganda, Zsa-Zsa Padilla, Bugoy Drilon, Dra. Vicki Belo, and Charo Santos-Concio.

ABS-CBN executives were also present at the nuptial. These include ABS-CBN TV production head Laurenti Dyogi, ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan, ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, and ABS-CBN Starpop label head Rox Santos.

Some moments in the wedding were captured and made their way to the internet. This include Vice helping Angeline fix her gown during a pictorial and Sarah attracting attention as if in a concert.

“Vice, taga-ayos sa pictorial,” an online user shared, sharing a video of the “It’s Showtime” host fixing the singer’s bridal train before a picture-taking session between the couple and the priest.

Vice taga ayos sa pictorial- Sarah Geronimo'

A celebrity wedding in Quiapo is a nightmare ' the crowd , the presence of celebrities- isama mo pa ang init – Wow Congrats to the organizers- Pag gjnusto talaga may paraan#AngelineWedding pic.twitter.com/7S7lubPGme — Albert Blue (@bluevill) April 25, 2024

An X user, claiming to be a wedding coordinator, commented that part of a maid of honor’s role is to assist the bride with her dress during the ceremony.

“Ang mga maid of honor ang naka-assign para mag-ayos sa gown ni bride dahil may mga simbahan na nire-required na ang mga maid of honor, or part ng entourage, ang mag-aayos ng gown during the entire ceremony,” he wrote.

Vice served as the man of honor at the singer’s wedding.

In weddings, the maid of honor is tasked to support the bride. The role is typically given to someone close to the bride.

Another video also circulated online which featured Sarah walking down the aisle while several people cheered and aimed their phones at her.

“Sarah Geronimo, ginawa mo naman mall [or] concert show ang KASAL, HAHA, ang chill-chill mo pa maglakad,” an online user commented.

Sarah Geronimo ginawa mo naman mall / concert show ang KASAL HAHA ang chill chill mo pa maglakad. Seriously her impact and relevancy sa masa is still unmatched for me. Ika nga just Sarah G things.pic.twitter.com/1Pya4eW56c — spazzwithAHJUMMA (@kdrama_ahjumma) April 26, 2024

Sarah also has a special role in her fellow singer’s wedding.

The “Popstar Royalty” is the sole flower girl.

At weddings, flower girls are supposed to scatter petals along the aisle before the bride walks through it. Their presence also signifies the bride’s arrival.

Other online users also referenced Angeline’s iconic role in the popular family film “Four Sisters and a Wedding,” where she played Princess Bayag, the bride of Enchong Dee’s character CJ Salazar.

“Akala ko under the sea ‘yung theme?” pulmonary medicine fellow Jai Cabajar commented on a picture of the bride inside a car.

Akala ko under the sea yung theme? https://t.co/rFIwPYqB55 — Jai Cabajar (@jaicabajar) April 25, 2024

His post has earned 22,000 likes and 3,800 reposts so far.

In the Star Cinema movie, Angeline’s character has an “Under the Sea” wedding theme courtesy of her flamboyant mother, Jeanette Bayag (played by Carmi Martin).

“Four Sisters and a Wedding” tells the story of four sisters uniting to dissuade their youngest sibling from marrying his partner of three months.

It is one of Angeline’s earliest acting projects.