‘Abuloy po kay Mokang’: ‘Batang Quiapo’-related signage spotted during Traslacion

A youth council official in Manila chanced upon a signage that referenced the death of a popular character in the primetime action teleserye “Batang Quiapo” during the Traslacion this year.

Sangguniang Kabataan Secretary Jhon Robert Ruiz II of Brgy. 628 Zone 63 (Manila Sixth District) on Tuesday shared that he was walking after attending mass at Quaipo Church when he saw someone lift a signage that reads: “Abuloy po kay Mokang.”

Its translation is “Donation for Mokang” or “Contribution for Mokang.”

An “abuloy” refers to donations given to the family of the deceased as a gesture of goodwill and to help offset some costs related to the funeral and the burial.

Meanwhile, another signage could be spotted in the post beside it, which partly reads: “Tulog pa si Tanggol. Lasing kagabi.”

“Naglakad-lakad ako, biglang nagulat ako sa itinaas ni ate na karton. Paalam, Mokang talaga,” Jhon wrote in the caption with a laughing emoji.

An open jar with bills can also be seen in the photo.

The post has reached a whopping number of 8,800 pure laughing reactions, 5,100 shares and 342 comments so far.

In the comments section, Jhon confirmed that the photo captured was real.

“True ba ‘yan?” a Facebook user wrote.

“Yes po, nagtaas si ate girl ng karton, kala ko kung ano. ‘Yun pala, tungkol sa abuloy kay Mokang HAHAHA,” the SK official replied.

On January 9, millions of devotees took part in the annual Traslacion or the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church.

The religious procession is a reenactment of Jesus Christ carrying his cross to the Cavalry.

Every year, millions of devotees take part in the activity, believing the image of the Black Nazarene as miraculous.

Meanwhile, “Batang Quiapo” is an ongoing action-drama series starring Coco Martin as Tanggol, a man who was brought up in the slums of Quiapo where his street shenanigans unfold.

Mokang, played by Lovi Poe, is his sidekick and love interest who takes a bullet intended for him by the villainous Olga (played by Irma Adlawan).

Mokang’s death signals the actress’ departure from the primetime series in her desire to explore new opportunities and fresh projects after starring in “Batang Quiapo.”

The show is a modern adaptation of action star Fernando Poe Jr‘s 1986 movie with the same title.

The teleserye version is a homage to “Da King’s” legacy as a household name in the Philippine cinema and as a National Artist.

“Batang Quiapo” also marks the first time Coco is directly involved in its production as a co-director and co-producer, apart from being its lead actor.