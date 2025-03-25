Milk tea’s teaser of new drink offering with ketchup brand earns buzz

A milk tea brand gained attention for teasing what seemed to be a combination of milk tea and a condiment.

Macao Imperial Milk Tea on Saturday, March 22, posted an image featuring half milk tea and the other half showing a picture of Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

“We’re mixing things up,” it said on a Facebook post, adding the date March 26, 2025.

The post was also captioned with milk tea and tomato emojis, along with the shortened format of the date it was posted.

The post has earned 12,000 likes and reactions, 2,600 shares, and over 850 comments, with the milk tea brand responding to some social media users.

“Whose pregnancy cravings is this?” a Facebook user commented.

“Stay tuned for our announcement!” the milk tea brand replied with emojis of milk tea and tomato.

Another Facebook user shared a screengrab of a research she did about “tomato milk tea.”

It said that such a milk tea flavor incorporates a “tomato-flavored syrup or sauce.”

Her comment caught the attention of Macao Imperial, which responded: “And the best research award goes to… Stay tuned for our announcement!”

Like its previous comments, the milk tea brand accompanied its reply with emojis of milk tea and tomato.

Others speculated whether the milk tea brand was “just fooling around.”

“April Fool’s?” a Facebook user wrote with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

“We ain’t foolin’ around! Stay tuned for our announcement!” Macao Imperial responded.

“Ano kayang lasa [niyan]? Ahahahaha,” another Pinoy asked.

“Well, you gotta stay tuned for the announcement!” the milk tea brand replied.

Teejay Sermon, who identifies as a store manager in SM Lanang in Davao City, posted about the milk tea brand’s collaboration with Heinz on Monday, March 24.

She teased the public about three drinks called “Sparkling Mango Tomato,” “Mayo Mousse” and “Peach Raspberry.”

Sermon said they will be available “nationwide” by March 26.

Macao Imperial offers various milk tea flavors with different bases like cheesecake, cream cheese and Yakult. It also sells flavored teas, sodas and coffee.

The brand has over 500 branches worldwide.