‘Long time to hear’: Fans elated as Angel Locsin posts online years after hiatus

Former actress Angel Locsin‘s fans were over the moon after she finally made her presence known on social media once again, following the hacking incident that affected her X (formerly Twitter) account.

The showbiz personality broke her almost three-year hiatus on the platform on Wednesday, January 15 to inform her followers that she had already retrieved her X account after days of being compromised.

“Hello, everyone (angel face emoji) long time no chat. I just wanna say I have recovered my X account (totoo na ‘to, pramis),” she wrote with a smiling emoji.

“Thank you sa mga tumulong and @X for helping. I miss you all and ingat lagi,” the actress wrote with a heart exclamation emoji.

Angel’s post, marking her comeback on social media after years of hiatus, has already garnered 17,000 likes, 1,500 reposts and 452 replies, much to the delight of her fans.

Filipinos expressed their excitement at Angel’s return in the comments, with some humorously suggesting that a hacking incident was the only way she would make a comeback to social media.

“I am so happy, Gel!!! Welcome back!!!! (I hope you remember me) but I just want to say, I’m so happy nakabalik ka na. Happy new year! Mahal ka ng baklang ito (ako ‘yun),” an online user commented.

“Madam! Long time no hear and see! Welcome back, kahit dito pa lang sa X,” another X user wrote.

“Hacked account lang pala magpapabalik sa’yo kahit papaano,” commented a different X user with emojis of a loudly crying face and red heart.

“Yahoooo! Welcome back, Lia!” another Pinoy commented with a white heart emoji, possibly referencing Angel’s character in the ABS-CBN fantasy series “Imortal.”

“Welcome back, madam. Totoo na, nag-Ta-Tagalog na e. Isang selfie naman [diyan], Madam, we miss you na,” a different user wrote with emojis.

“Kung ‘di pa kayo ma-ha-hack, ‘di pa kami makakakita ng proof of life niyo. Haha. Jk [Joke]. Hope you’re always happy, healthy and safe. Dito lang kami at nag-aantay lang sa inyong pagbabalik,” another Pinoy commented.

To prove that she has indeed retrieved her X account, Angel tagged her husband and asked him to confirm it for her fans.

“Mahal ko, paki confirm,” she wrote, tagging film producer Neil Arce‘s account with a hands-over-mouth emoji.

Neil reposted her post with the following text: “Account recovered!”

The hacker had previously pretended to be Angel, posting at least three messages claiming that the actress had regained control of her X account.

This was debunked by both her team and her husband, Neil, who had previously said that they would be the ones to inform the public if Angel had indeed regained access to her account.

Angel’s X account earlier bothered fans and followers when it started posting links concerning cryptocurrency and “giveaways.”

It also pretended to be the actress, claiming that the account was “not hacked” and that she was already “back on X.”

Angel has not been posting on social media ever since she took a hiatus from showbiz.

She was last seen on television in 2020 when she appeared on ABS-CBN’s Christmas Station ID for that year and when she hosted the public service program “Iba ‘Yan” until 2021.

The actress eventually laid low and stopped personally posting on her social media accounts.

Despite that, she continued to make headlines with her COVID-19 pandemic-related efforts like helping frontliners and building a community pantry.

Actress Dimples Romana, her friend, previously said that Angel was enjoying her life away from the limelight.

Angel is known for her dramatic roles in teleseryes like “The Legal Wife,” “The General’s Daughter,” and her portrayals of heroines and mythological characters in film and television like “Darna” and “Mulawin.”