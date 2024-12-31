Comelec Manila First District’s Facebook account hacked ahead of 2025 polls

The Commission on Election on the City of Manila’s First District office warned about its hacked Facebook page following Stories of lewd content.

The Comelec-Manila First District Office said that its original page, the “Comelec, Manila 1st District,” has been compromised after videos of women and other suggestive content appeared on its Facebook Stories.

“Please Report, Unfollow or Block and do not entertain or click any links coming from the said FB [Facebook] Page for your security,” the Comelec office said on its temporary Facebook account following the hack.

“ALL OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS AND UPDATES will now be posted to this Temporary Facebook Account, Manila First Comelec,” it said, sharing the link to its temporary account.

The election officer of the Comelec-Manila First District Office also said that “access to the page by the admins was denied, including linked emails and other contact information.”

“We have reported this incident to our Regional and Main office, and we are currently working to resolve this hacking incident. Thank you,” the election officer added.

Hours before the announcement, a Filipino Redditor noticed the lewd content on the Facebook page of the Comelec’s Manila First District Office.

“Ano ‘to, na-hack ba sila? Everyday daw ganyan mga post sa Comelec Manila 1st District,” the Reddit user said, sharing screengrabs of the page’s FB Stories.

The hacking comes months before the 2025 midterm elections in May.

Seats available in the City of Manila include the mayoral seat, vice mayoral seat, 36 members of the city council, and six district representatives for the House of Representatives.