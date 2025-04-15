Marjorie Barretto’s old vlog mentioning need for earplug resurfaces after Ogie interview

An old vlog featuring showbiz personality Marjorie Barretto mentioning that she needed an earplug has resurfaced, following her recent interview where she claimed she was physically abused by her ex-husband, Dennis Padilla, in the past.

The matriarch trended when she appeared in Ogie Diaz‘s interview on Friday, April 11, where she shared her side of the story regarding the issue involving her former husband and their daughter Claudia Barretto‘s wedding on April 9.

Dennis previously expressed disappointment over not being given the opportunity to walk Claudia down the aisle, saying he felt like a “guest” rather than family at the wedding.

In weddings, it is a long-standing tradition for fathers to walk their daughters down the aisle before getting married.

However, Marjorie later shared her perspective, explaining that both Dennis and Claudia had mutually agreed that Claudia would walk down the aisle on her own.

The matriarch later met the bride halfway to the altar and walked with her, explaining that it was due to last-minute changes.

“Right before leaving for the church, Claudia was still walking down alone but apparently, meron pala ‘yung sinasabi, hindi ko alam kung baliktad, papasok na nakababa ‘yung veil, tapos aangat ng mother as a tradition or naka-open, isasarado ni mother,” Marjorie told Ogie.

“Paano natin gagawin ‘to, hindi nga ako magwo-walk down the aisle. So they said, ‘Meet her halfway.’ She still walks by herself,” she added.

Marjorie also defended her children from Dennis’ rants, saying that he never fought for joint custody or arranged sleepovers with them.

She also opened up about her past, claiming that she had been physically abused by the comedian during their marriage.

“Dennis forgot that they grew up in a household na parati kami nag-aaway. They know kung ano ang sistema ng aming pamumuhay as a married couple… he was physically abusive to me,” the matriarch said.

“He has a very bad temper… konting bagay na may away, manununtok na ‘yan. Mananampal na ‘yan. My kids saw that,” she added.

“The biggest physical abuse that he did to me was when Julia [Barretto] was a few days old… galit siya sa’kin, parang, I complained about something… Nagla-lakad ako papasok sa kwarto from the back, he hit me so hard in my ear, lumipad talaga ako, kasi hindi ka nakailag eh,” Marjorie said.

“Nawala ang eardrum ko… Up to this day, I suffered from that. Wala akong eardrum… Na-surgery ‘yun,” she said, adding that they had to graft from her skull for the procedure.

RELATED: Marjorie Barretto breaks silence over Dennis Padilla’s rants about their children

Dennis has since deleted his Instagram post about being treated as a “guest” instead of the bride’s father during the wedding.

A few days later, some social media users resurfaced an old vlog of Marjorie, where she mentioned wearing an “earplug” during a vacation in Boracay. They attempted to link this to her recent claims of a ruptured eardrum.

“Two years ago na ‘yung vlog pero mas piniling itago ito ni Marjorie,” an account in the X (formerly Twitter) platform said with loudly crying emojis.

The video was uploaded by Marjorie in August 2022.

At the 6:20 mark of her vlog, Marjorie reaches for her left ear.

“Don’t mind my ear, I need my earplug,” Marjorie said to her viewers and then laughed as she adjusted it.

“We can’t tell you why,” someone else said in the background.

“We can’t tell you why. It’s another interview,” Marjorie said to the camera and then both of them laughed.

An earplug is a device inserted into the ear to prevent loud noise or the intrusion of water, foreign bodies, dust, cold, and strong wind from entering the ear.

“Don’t Mind My Ear. I need an Earplug. We can’t tell you why. It’s another interview.”

– Marjorie Barretto 😭😭😭 Two years ago na yung vlog Pero mas piniling itago Ito ni Marjorie.

CTTO: 🎥link https://t.co/6b0tLFuJB2 pic.twitter.com/76q9aBw9ya — AltIndayBadiday (@AltIndayBadiday) April 14, 2025

“So eto pala [‘yung] sa eardrum. She really didn’t say anything back then,” another X user commented.

“Now we know why,” a different online user wrote with a sad emoticon.

“The ‘it’s another interview’ would have been the clue already,” another Pinoy commented with smiling-with-tears emojis.

Republic Act 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act, offers legal protection to women who have physically abusive partners.

Penalties to abusers include jail time from one month and one day to 20 years, payment of P100,000 to P300,000 in damages, and mandatory psychological counseling or psychiatric treatment.