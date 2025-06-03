Megaworld boosts Visayas tourism with 1,000 new hotel rooms this September

Hotels under Megaworld Hotels and Resorts in Boracay and Iloilo are set to expand their accommodations with the opening of around 1,000 rooms this year.

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts group commercial director Loleth So said that the additional rooms for the Chancellor Hotel Boracay and the Belmont Hotel Iloilo would be opened in September.

“Then, I have Belmont Hotel Iloilo [with] 400-plus rooms opening also in September this year,” she said in an interview during the launch of 3rd HSMA Sales & Marketing Summit on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Chancellor Hotel Boracay, a five-story condotel in Boracay Newcoast, currently offers 192 units, while the 12-story condotel Belmont Hotel Iloilo currently has 405 units.

Meanwhile, the Mactan Expo Center, which has a 2,500 capacity, is also set to open by the end of the year.

According to So, the facility would help to boost the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry in Cebu since the province was a “hub.”

“Megaworld is a very strong supporter of the Cebu MICE Alliance, mainly because we really want to make sure that MICE is driven towards Cebu,” she said.

“It (Cebu) is a very strong gateway to the south. And they have direct flights also from overseas. So, it’s a hub,” she added.

So said the facility has potential for the MICE industry, especially since it is within Mactan Newtown, Megaworld’s 30-hectare township.

It would also complement Belmont Mactan and Savoy Mactan hotels, both within the Mactan Newtown.

The HSMA president said Cebu also housed well-known hotel brands and establishments, and the Cebuanos were positioning the province as a MICE destination.

Meanwhile, the company would also open the Kingsford Bacolod Hotel in the next two years.

Megaworld Hotel and Resorts, a subsidiary of Megaworld Corp., is the largest hospitality chain in the country. It has homegrown hotel brands, namely Savoy Hotels, Richmonde Hotels, Belmont Hotels, Hotel Lucky Chinatown, Kingsford Hotel, Twin Lakes Hotel, and Grand Westside Hotel.

