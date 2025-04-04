‘Sing the right words’: Bonnie Bailey posts lyrics of ‘Ever After’ ahead of LaBoracay 2025

American singer Bonnie Bailey posted the lyrics of her global beach house anthem “Ever After” for her Filipino fans before making an appearance in Boracay for a show.

The house music artist on Sunday, March 30, shared the verses of her 2005 dance hit on her Facebook page with the caption:

“COME TO MY SHOW IN BORACAY [and] Sing the right words MAY 2nd, 2025”

“HERE ARE THE CORRECT LYRICS TO EVER AFTER (I’ve seen some hilarious lyrics out there)”

Bonnie accompanied her caption with a grinning emoji.

The singer’s post was welcomed by Filipinos, with some sharing that it was “helpful” for them.

“Been singing, ‘hands grip together UNTIL AFTER the storm’ for more than a decade now. Thanks for this!” singer and events host Ai dela Cruz commented with a loudly crying emoji.

The correct verse is “Our hands grip together / Eye to eye through the storm.”

“When your lyrics get changed, that’s a sign you definitely made it to the Filipinos’ heart,” another Facebook user commented.

“I love it!!!!” Bonnie responded with emojis of a laughing-with-tears and a smiling-face-with-hearts.

“The song still brings back memories of my questionable sophomore high school years and I’m still singing the incorrect lyrics haha, ‘hands grip together UNTIL AFTER the storm….,” another online user commented.

Bonnie’s “Ever After” has become a fixture in nightclubs and dance parties ever since its release twenty years ago.

Filipinos have called it “one of the most iconic summer anthems” in the country because it has been associated with beach parties in Boracay.

Bonnie will return to the tourist destination in May for the “Hydro Boracay: The Takeover” event by Hydro Manila Music Festival for “LaBoracay,” a party held on Boracay Island during Labor Day weekend.