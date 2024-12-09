Manila PIO takes on PLM announcements as university’s Facebook gets hacked

The community of the Pamantasang Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) can go to the Facebook page of Manila’s Public Information Office for announcements following reports of the school’s Facebook hacking.

The Manila PIO announced on Sunday, December 8, that the university’s Facebook page was hacked after its page was renamed “Nam Anh Mart.”

“Everyone is advised to avoid engaging with any suspicious posts or messages from the page for now,” the city said.

It added that official announcements from the university will be cascaded through the Manila PIO’s page in the meantime as the school attempts to regain control of its Facebook account.

According to Ang Pamantasan, the student publication of PLM, the school’s page was not the only one that was compromised.

They said that the PLM Supreme Student Council’s Facebook page was also hacked on December 2.

The page name was changed to “Kolat Ugez,” the publication reported.

Ang Pamantasan also shared a post detailing how the PLM community can report the hacking on the platform.

The PLM is the first and only chartered and autonomous university funded by a city government.

Like other entities in the Philippines, it heavily utilizes social media to post updates and announcements concerning the university.