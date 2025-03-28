Alodia pokes fun at her ‘evolution’ from ‘Jejemon’ days

Content creator Alodia Gosiengfiao poked fun at a social media user’s comment about her evolution ever since her early internet days.

The online personality on Wednesday, March 26 posted a comment made by an Instagram user in one of her uploads which featured her getting fitted for a custom attire.

“From her jejemon era to demure and sophisticated lady. Really, [your] partner [influenced you],” the online user wrote.

The comment caught Alodia’s attention, who shared a screenshot of it on her Facebook page with the caption: “Jejemon evoled into jejezard.”

It was accompanied by emojis of a face-holding-back-tears and a melting face.

Alodia’s post has earned 7,200 likes and reactions and over 230 comments, with the content creator replying to some online users.

“Izha KaPalA JeJeMOn DaTi Mam AlODia hiHihi,” a Facebook user wrote with a grinning emoji.

Alodia responded with a screengrab of her from her old “Gwiyomi” video in which she makes an exaggerated cutesy expression.

When someone commented that they needed a “Gwiyomi” video remake, Alodia only responded with a GIF of an awkward look monkey puppet giving a side-eye.

“IsHa NgA PoWZz Gw1yUMee nA nAkA eLeGanTz DrEzz BoWzz AlODia,” another user joked.

“Grabeng request naman ‘yan,” the cosplayer responded with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

A Facebook user joked that Alodia might be on a “bad trip” already because of the comments.

“Haha, bakit? True naman, ahaha,” she responded.

“It’s Gwiyomi’s fault, it’s where it all started, HAHAHAHA,” another user commented.

Alodia replied with laughing-with-tears emojis.

Last February, the content creator posted a photo of her taken ten years apart, from 2015 to 2025.

“Style has evolved… but bangs have not,” she wrote.

Jejemon, ‘Gwiyomi’ explained

“Jejemon” is a subculture in the country that started in the early 2010s characterized by altered spellings in texts and messages in which words like “hello,” for example, become “hElLoHwWz” in writing.

It also extends to fashion, which is inspired by scene style and gangster culture where teens wear high crown caps, oversized shirts with large prints, and wallet chains, among others.

The subculture also includes posing with hand gestures like peace signs.

Meanwhile, “Gwiyomi” was an internet craze in 2013 that uses the chiptune pop song by South Korean indie singer-songwriter Hari.

It went viral on all top music charts after it was released on the internet and inspired a participatory video series where users perform a repertoire of cute hand gestures to the song.

In 2022, Alodia made a remake of her famous “Gwiyomi” video with P-pop supergroup SB19.

ALSO READ: ‘Gwiyomi’ 2022 version: Alodia Gosiengfiao remakes old internet trend with SB19

The content creator rose to fame when she began cosplaying in her teens, attracting attention because of how she took it seriously, leading her to win awards.

Alodia eventually became known in the gaming community as she took another one of her interests — gaming — to heart and co-founded Tier One Entertainment, an agency aimed at helping individuals and groups succeed in the gaming industry.

She has since left the company and is now focused on being a first-time mom to her child with Calabria Company Limited president Christopher Quimbo.