‘Gwiyomi’ 2022 version: Alodia Gosiengfiao remakes old internet trend with SB19

The Gwiyomi 2022 version is out!

Cosplayer-entrepreneur Alodia Gosiengfiao fulfilled the requests of her followers to do a remake of the 2013 internet craze after re-uploading a video of it last week.

The cosplayer on Monday shared a video of her doing the “Gwiyomi” dance with P-pop hitmakers SB19.

“Ito na po ‘yung request niyo: Gwiyomi Remake 2022: Alodia x SB19,” she wrote on her Facebook page with a heart emoji.

Alodia also asked her followers who they want to see doing the “Gwiyomi” next.

In the comments, she wrote with a heart-eyed emoji: “How about VeeWise next mag-Gwiyomi?”

Last week, the cosplayer reshared videos of her doing the “Gwiyomi” dance at the height of its craze nine years ago.

She also uploaded a clip of her doing the gestures with “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda in 2013.

“Para sa mga nagta-tag sa akin. Binuhay niyo ito,” Alodia commented before.

At that time, many of Alodia’s followers requested for her to do a remake or a “2022 version” of the trend.

The “Gwiyomi” is a trend in 2013 using the chiptune pop song by South Korean indie singer-songwriter Hari.

The song immediately went viral after it was released on the net and birthed a participatory video series of people making cute gestures to the tune.