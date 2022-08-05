‘Before TikTok, there was Gwiyomi’: Alodia relives 2013 internet craze with old clips

Remember the “Gwiyomi” trend before?

Cosplayer-entrepreneur Alodia Gosiengfiao on Thursday relived the 2013 internet craze by uploading anew an old video of her doing the famous gestures associated with the song.

“Before +ik+ok, there was Gwiyomi (flushed face emoji) 2013,” she wrote on her Facebook page, referring to TikTok, a popular short-form video app.

“Para sa mga nagta-tag sa akin. Binuhay niyo ito,” Alodia added in the comments section.

Her social media post has earned a whopping number of 2.1 million views, 5,000 comments and almost 200,000 likes and reactions so far.

Alodia also shared the original link to her video that was uploaded on YouTube at the height of the craze.

Aside from that, Alodia uploaded the moment when she and host Vice Ganda did the “Gwiyomi” in “It’s Showtime” nine years ago.

“Since we’re on a roll, Gwiyomi with Mama Vice Ganda on Showtime (smiling emoji) 2013,” she wrote as a caption.

The “Gwiyomi” trend was a 2013 chiptune pop song by South Korean indie singer-songwriter Hari.

It went viral on all top music charts after it was released on the internet and inspired a participatory video series where users perform a repertoire of cute hand gestures to the song.

The term “gwiyomi” is a South Korean internet slang meaning “cute” or a “cute person.”