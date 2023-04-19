‘Sila pa nag-thank you’: Fanboy gushes over running into Gosiengfiao sisters

The Gosiengfiao sisters made the day of one Filipino fan whom they shared an elevator ride with.

Alodia on Tuesday, April 18 shared a screenshot of a Facebook post from this Pinoy fan who gushed over his brief interaction with her and her sister Ashley.

In a post on his account, a fan named Amiel Daril Cheng Marianito recalled how shocked he was to find out that it was Ashley and Alodia whom he shared an elevator ride with at a condominium.

Amiel said that he was initially hesitant to greet them because he only recognized Alodia at first.

“Nagdalawang isip ako kung si Ashley ba yon walang mask tas katabi ko si Alodia. Sh*ta, nag hi ako! Sila nga mag sister. Nag fan boy ako sa sobrang saya,” he narrated.

Amiel was also timid to take a photo with them out of respect for their privacy. What surprised him, however, was their reaction to his behavior to them.

“Nag-aabang sila kung magpapapicture ako. Nakahinto sila nag aabang kung magpapapicture ako. Pero since floor na nila di ko na pinilit. Sabi ko respect ko private time nila,” he said.

The fan boy further went on and said: “Super happy ni Ashley and Alodia, sila pa nag thank you. Tawa ng tawa si Alodia sakin kasi kinikilig ako.”

Their elevator trip eventually ended. Alodia, while smiling, bid him with a “See you around” expression.

“Ang humble nila legit kahit hulas na hulas ako sa pawis,” Amiel said with a laughing emoji.

“Ang ganda nila! I kennat masyado na tong 2023 sakin. Additional core memory 15 seconds ng buhay ko,” he further gushed over.

In her post about this tale, Alodia said that she and her sister are always happy to meet people along the way.

“Next time don’t worry! Always happy to meet people who appreciate what we do! Nice to meet you, Amiel! ‘Til next time!” she said.



Ashley also posted about this encounter, saying: “It’s always our pleasure to meet people who support us and appreciate what we do!”

The comments section of both posts was then filled with stories about their fans’ memorable interactions with either Ashley or Alodia, or both of them, in public.

Both Gosiengfiao sisters rose to fame for being professional cosplayers.

Alodia later co-founded Tier One Entertainment, a gaming and e-sports agency that handles Blacklist International.

Ashley is also a talent under Tier One Entertainment. She recently made headlines for her tarot card readings on her sister's relationship and on politics.

