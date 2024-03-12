How tarot reader Ashley Gosiengfiao turned trauma of cards to ‘strength’

Tarot reader and content creator Ashley Gosiengfiao shared how she turned her trauma of cards into her “strength.”

The younger sister of cosplayer and vlogger Alodia Gosiengfiao on Friday remembered her old Facebook post and reflected on how far she has come.

Ashley wrote the following on May 7, 2021:

“Not sure how but during 6th [sixth] grade, some classmates of mine and I were just never aware that bringing playing cards to school was a major offense, even if there wasn’t even any money [or] gambling involved.”

“We didn’t realize that Pusoy Dos was such a bad and evil game to play. I was an honor student back then but got stripped [of] my honors because of that honest mistake.”

She accompanied her old post with emojis of a woman shrugging and a grinning-with-sweat face.

Pusoy Dos is a Filipino turn-based shedding card game in which the objective is to be the first one to discard their hand by playing them on the table. Some also call it the “Filipino poker.”

Meanwhile, fast forward to 2024, Ashley looked back on her Facebook post and said that she had now become a tarot card reader.

“Hello, teachers! Tarot card reader na po ako ngayon, HAHA,” the psychic wrote on March 8.

“Cards got me into so much trouble as a kid that I developed trauma around it, accompanied by intense shame, guilt, and regret,” she added.

“Now, I guess I could say I’ve successfully turned one of my greatest childhood fears and regrets into a strength!” Ashley concluded with a raised hands emoji.

Hello, teachers! Tarot card reader na po ako ngayon HAHA. 😂🃏✨ Cards got me into so much trouble as a kid that I developed trauma around it, accompanied by intense shame, guilt, and regret. Now, I guess I could say I've successfully turned one of my greatest childhood fears… pic.twitter.com/Hqfx2IDA4H — Ashley Gosiengfiao (@ashlili) March 8, 2024

In 2021, Ashley claimed to have foreseen the breakup of her sister and vlogger Wil Dasovich through a tarot card reading.

Alodia was previously in a three-year relationship with the vlogger. She announced the breakup in November that year, admitting that they had been separated for “a while.”

Ashley then admitted that she saw their breakup but said it was unnecessary and not her place to tell it to people.

Wil also affirmed her comment by responding before: “Juskopo [Diyos ko po] ‘yung tarot cards na ‘yan… I hate to admit it, but it’s true on this one. Ashley knew way before and I remember nung time na ‘yan, looking at your mischievous face, Ashley, na alam na alam kung anong nangyari without ever saying.”

“Shucks… sana charot cards na lang, katakot na ‘yung nagigiging totoo lagi ang mga tarot cards,” Wil added with a smiling-face-with-tear emoji.

READ: Ashley Gosiengfiao claims foreseeing Alodia, Wil Dasovich’s breakup before

Alodia is now married to businessman Christopher Quimbo, president of the Calabria Company Limited which makes Novellino wines.

RELATED: Sys, Villars, Gokongwei-Pe, other tycoons among Alodia’s wedding sponsors

Meanwhile, Wil is actively dating as of August 2023.

Ashley has over two years of experience in Tarot reading and spiritual guidance. Reports said that she had gotten certified at Mysterium Philippines, a tarot reading institution.