Sys, Villars, Gokongwei-Pe, other tycoons among Alodia’s wedding sponsors

Business tycoons stood as principal sponsors of cosplayer-businesswoman Alodia Gosiengfiao and businessman Christopher Quimbo.

Here is the list of the couple’s principal sponsors:

Telesuccess Productions Chairman and CEO Larry Chan and Peggy Chan

SM Engineering Design and Development Corp. Hans Sy and philanthropist Caroline Sy

Lawyer Perry Pe and Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. President and CEO Robina Gokongwei-Pe

Vista Land & Lifescapes chairperson Manny Villar and Sen. Cynthia Villar

Belo Medical Group‘s managing director Dr. Hayden Kho and founder and CEO Dra. Vicky Belo-Kho

The photo of the couple with their principal sponsors drew hilarious comments from the public.

“Grabe…principal sponsors that can tilt the Philippine economy,” an online user quipped.

“Alodia, hanggang kay Mayor lang ang kaya ko kunin ninong. Alanganin pa kung papayag maging ninong kasi di kami close,” a Facebook user said in jest.

“Grabe ang mga principal sponsors! Part ng wealthiest person in PH,” a social media user wrote.

“Hindi pa po ako ikakasal pero pano po sila makuhang ninang din?,” a Facebook user jokingly asked.

An online user also jokingly said their principal sponsors may have given them mall branches, a subdivision, a clinic, and one million in cash.

Alodia and Chris tied the knot on February 14 at Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.