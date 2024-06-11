What’s hatching? Alodia Gosiengfiao’s dragon egg pic sparks pregnancy rumors

Cosplayer and model Alodia Gosiengfiao last Friday changed her profile picture into a glowing dragon egg on Facebook, accompanied by a dragon emoji.

This stirred rumors that the egg is a hint to a pregnancy announcement.

In February last year, Alodia married Christopher Quimbo, the president of Calabria Company Limited. His company is known for making Novellino Wines in the Philippines.

RELATED: Sys, Villars, Gokongwei-Pe, other tycoons among Alodia’s wedding sponsors

Soft-launching a baby hatching?

The pregnancy speculation began when a few Facebook users sent their best wishes and regards to Alodia, speculating that the egg post was a hint about a baby coming.

Host and content creator Eri Neeman and comic artist AJ Bacar (popularly known as Sskait) were among those who have publicly commented their congratulations to Alodia.

“Oh hey congratulations you guys!,” Eri wrote.

“Congratulations mother dragon,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Year of the Dragon. 2024. Congrats!” another commented.

A Facebook user also shared the photo with the status: “BUNTIS PALA AKALA KO MAY ENDORSEMENT NG ITLOG”.

Alodia’s sister, Ashley Gosiengfiao, on the other hand, was among those who commented but only wrote: “Ganda ng itlog!” with sparkles and egg emojis.

Alodia’s Facebook profile pic has so far garnered 35,000 reactions, 1,600 comments and over 520 shares so far.

Nod to ‘Game of Thrones’?

Whether or not Alodia is soft-launching her pregnancy, her style of teasing to an upcoming announcement is still on-brand with her cosplaying career.

The egg featured in the profile photo is from “Game of Thrones”, a fantasy show featuring noble families, sword battles, and dragons.

Daenerys Targaryen is one of the characters in the show that has been frequently cosplayed alongside dragons.

Alodia has cosplayed Daenerys several times in the past, like the one during the AsiaPOP Comicon Manila back in 2017. However, there is no confirmation yet to be made of her pregnancy, nor is she doing a special cosplay feature for the fantasy series.

Aside from the “GOT” reference, last March 22, Alodia posted a photo of her as Sorceress Alodia Pawn in an announcement of her “Dragon’s Dogma 2″ stream. The game can be played on Steam PlayStation and Xbox.

She said the cosplay with a dragon image is part of her birthday shoot, saying dragon-themed elements are meaningful to her.

“Delayed birthday shoot! We spent extra time finalizing every detail because dragon-themed elements are particularly meaningful to me. Dragon babies,” she wrote, adding a dragon emoji.

