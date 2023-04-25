Alodia Gosiengfiao, esports community mourn deaths of Chad Dela Pena, Coach Navi

Alodia Gosiengfiao-Quimbo was among those who sympathized with the “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” (MLBB) community following the passing of two esports personalities.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL Philippines) on Monday announced that its community is mourning the deaths of Charles Dave “Chad” Dela Pena and Ivan Emmanuel “Coach Navi” Gacho.

Chad, 27, died on April 23, while Coach Navi, 24, passed away on April 24.

Chad, a former Nexplay EVOS boot camp manager, was described as someone who “acted as an older brother to players.”

Nexplay EVOS is a Philippine-based esports team, a collaboration between Nexplay and EVOS Esports.

Chad was also one of the well-known figures in the MPL scene.

Coach Navi, on the other hand, served as RSG Ignite‘s coach. It is an academy team of RSG Slate PH, a Filipino Mobile Legends team under RSG, a Singapore-based esports organization.

The coach was also among the first players to be part of MPL Philippines.

According to reports, the coach passed away nearly a month before his 25th birthday.

“Both led remarkable lives and inspired players to reach their dreams,” MPL Philippines said in a Facebook post on April 24.

“Please join us in offering our community’s thoughts and deepest sympathies to Chad and Navi’s families and friends that they left behind. May you rest in peace, Chad and Navi,” it added.

Alodia, co-founder of esports talent agency Tier One Entertainment, was among those who offered her sympathy for the untimely demise of the beloved esports personalities.

“Sincerest condolences,” she wrote in the comments section of the Facebook post with a folded hands emoji.

Her comment has received 42 likes and reactions.

Other personalities who offered their sympathies include professional esports athlete FlapTzy, esports broadcaster Dan Cubangay, gamer and former Former Blacklist international team manager Nico Enzon, and esports shoutcaster Mark Adrian Jison, among others.

In an obituary, Chad was described by his friends as someone who was “generous with his time and affection.”

He was also ambitious, according to SPIN.ph.

“As boot camp manager in Nexplay, Chad did more than manage the upkeep of the house. He also helped marshal and motivate the players under his care,” it reported.

RSG Philippines also paid tribute to Coach Navi on its Facebook page.

“You have brought a light that shone brightly in our lives and hearts. We will be forever grateful for all the time spent together and thank you for the wonderful memories you left with us,” it said on April 24.

“Sending our condolences to the family and loved ones of Coach Navi. The world has lost a truly special soul. Rest easy, our friend,” it added.

Isidro Gacho, Coach Navi’s brother, said that the latter died due to “fatal arrhythmia,” according to ABS-CBN News.