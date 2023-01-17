‘PBA Esports Bakbakan’: Basketball players, esports stars to face off in battle arena

Filipino fans expressed their excitement about the upcoming “PBA Esports Bakbakan.”

The basketball league announced on Monday, January 16, its collaboration with Dark League Studios to bring the first PBA Esports competition.

“Magsama-sama tayong panoorin ang ating mga paboritong PBA players at esports influencers na magbabakbakan sa loob ng Battle Arena!” PBA wrote on Facebook.

The partnership hopes to “merge professional basketball and esports”, while also promoting the growing industry in the country.

In a separate post, Dark League Studios said that the esport competition is scheduled for February.

This news thrilled some social media users. Others also cheered for their bets.

“Aabangan ko to…Team Ginebra tayo. Scottie Thompson my favorite player,” a Facebook user said.

“TNT,MERALCO, AT CONVERGE ANG FAVORITES diyan,” an online user commented.

“Can’t wait,” an online user wrote with smile emoji.

The participating PBA teams are Rain or Shine, Northport Batang Pier, Phoenix Super LPG, NLEX Road Warriors, Converge FiberXers, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, Tropang Giga, Terrafirma Dyip, Meralco Bots, Blackwater Bossing, San Miguel Beermen, and Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots.

PBA has yet to reveal who will represent each team.

On the other hand, Dark League Studios teased the public in the comment section with photos of Mobile Legends players L3bron, Z4pnu, and Dogie wearing Ginebra jerseys during the final game of the PBA Commissioners Cup on January 15.

