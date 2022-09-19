Rundown: PBA players traded by Blackwater, NLEX, TNT

James Patrick Cruz
September 19, 2022
Composite photo shows PBA players Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Calvin Oftana, Raul Soyud, Jeth Troy, and Gabriel Banal (PBA Connect/Twitter)

The Philippine Basketball Association approved the three-way trade among BlackwaterNLEX and TNT on Monday, September 19. 

Blackwater acquired NLEX’s forward Calvin Oftana and center Raul Soyud

In exchange, Blackwater sent rookie Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to the Road Warriors

Prior to the PBA’s approval, the move to trade Ganuelas-Rosser has raised questions since the league announced in 2018 that it would prohibit the trading of the No. 1 pick in the draft.

However, it is not clear if there is an existing rule or just a mere proposal.

After acquiring Oftana and Soyud, Blackwater traded them to TNT for veteran forward Troy Rosario and Gab Banal

The three-way trade ended Rosario’s six-season stint with TNT, where he had his first taste of championship with the team during last year’s Philippine Cup bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The initial trade deal involved Paul Desiderio, who is still recovering from an ACL injury. 

After his name was taken off the three-team trade, Desiderio announced his retirement from the PBA on the same day the league approved the exchange of players, as confirmed by Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy

Desiderio is also under investigation for allegations of domestic violence.

RELATED: Paul Desiderio ‘vehemently denies’ ex-partner’s domestic abuse accusations

