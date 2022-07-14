Blackwater Bossing releases 2 different version of responses to Paul Desiderio issue

The Blackwater Bossing released two different statements on the domestic abuse allegations against its player Paul Desiderio.

Desiderio’s former partner Agatha Uvero accused the player of committing horrifying acts of violence against her during their relationship.

Uvero posted snapshots of her notes where she listed these allegations via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Desiderio came under fire following this.

Uvero, meanwhile, received a shower of support from concerned individuals online.

This incident also revived past cases of alleged violence against women involving former and current players of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Blackwater Bossing, Desiderio’s team, later issued its response to the issue.

This was picked up and reported by most news outlets.

In its first statement, the organization distanced itself from Desiderio.

“We respect the personal life and privacy of our players unless they seek our help and assistance. We reserve the right to comment on any social media posts especially if they are unverified,” the Bossing said.

Furthermore, it also stated that it will only conduct a probe if “the concerned player consents.”

Amid such a decision, Blackwater said its view on cases of violence against women.

“Definitely, we abhor any and all forms of violence against women and children. Women and children deserve nothing less of our love and respect,” the organization said.

Some Filipinos, however, found this response distasteful.

Sports writer Mac Dionisio was among those who called it out on Twitter.

“This is why organizations need a social media/crisis manager,” Dionisio tweeted.

This is why organizations need a social media/crisis manager. 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/zYkfeeuxLX — Mac Dionisio (@Benggadora08) July 13, 2022

Blackwater released this statement after it lost to Rain or Shine Elasto Painters with a 107-90 victory at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 13.

Changed tune

Blackwater’s Facebook page uploaded a new statement at around 8 p.m. on the same day.

In the second statement, the PBA team changed its position on the matter.

“We will look into the allegations against our player, Mr. Paul Desiderio, and gather the necessary facts and [evidence] to come out with a conclusion,” it said.

“Rest assured that we will do our part to uncover the truth,” it added.

Furthermore, Blackwater also acknowledged Uvero’s narrative on the case.

“We respect the statement released by Ms. Agatha Uvero, as well as the privacy of our player during this time. For the mean time, we reserve the right to comment on any further news on this issue,” it said.

The previous statement which was widely reported could no longer be accessed by the public on Facebook.

The PBA, meanwhile, had already announced that it will be conducting an investigation on domestic abuse claims that Uvero raised against its player.

Victims of VAW can get in touch with the following government hotlines and report their cases to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, SWD, Philippine National Police, the PNP Women and Children Protection Center, and the National Bureau of Investigation Violence Against Women and Children Desk.