‘A higher purpose’: LA Tenorio announces return to basketball after declared cancer-free

Barangay Ginebra player L.A. Tenorio penned a heartfelt message to his supporters after being declared cancer-free.

Tenorio was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer earlier this year, thus prompting him to end his 17-season streak of playing in the PBA.

Tenorio also holds the longest streak for consecutive games played in the league at 744.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone first announced the update about the basketball star’s health condition in a press conference on September 19.

“He is finished with all of his chemo sessions and he has been declared cancer-free. And they told him that within days, he could start practicing. In three or four days, he can start practice,” Cone said.

Tenorio also confirmed this on his X account. He also shared a social media card by Inquirer Sports reporting he is cancer-free.

“God is good!” he posted with prayer emojis.

On September 20, Tenorio announced to his fans that he was returning to basketball. He also shared that his last test results came out negative for cancer.

“My scan and last test results show no trace of cancer and that the treatment was effective. I am now in remission. Praise God!” he said.

“Now, I am returning to basketball. For the love of the game,” the athlete added.

Tenorio said he is “forever grateful” to all his fans and colleagues for supporting him during his chemotherapy journey.

“For those who were my prayer warriors, for those who showed me so much love and support, know that I am forever grateful to all of you,” Tenorio said.

The Barangay Ginebra team captain also said that he will be returning to the sport as a player with “a higher purpose.”

“Not as the old LA, but hopefully, with the new and better version of myself. I hope I can inspire people through the game of basketball—that life, winning battles, winning championships—are all more meaningful not because of the end goal but because of the journey,” he said.

In his letter, Tenorio also detailed that last February marked “one of the hardest periods” of his life after learning he got colon cancer.

He then recalled that he had undergone surgery and received 12 chemotherapy sessions.

Following these experiences, Tenorio admitted that he could not wait to touch a basketball again.

He also left an inspiring message to his fans.

“Life is short. Let’s live life to the fullest and more meaningful this time around. I can’t wait to touch a basketball once again. This is my story. And I’m ready to enter the next chapter of my life,” the veteran basketball player said.

Several personalities also expressed relief and cheered for him in the comments section of his posts.

These include Gary Valenciano, Ria Atayde, Jason Abalos, Nikki Gil, and Ramon Bautista.