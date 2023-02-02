‘Never say die’: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel mourns death of PBA legend Terry Saldaña

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel expressed their sorrow over the demise of PBA legend Terry Saldaña.

“Rest in Paradise, Terry Saldaña,” the basketball team wrote on Facebook.

Ginebra’s head coach Tim Cone also mourned the death of the former PBA player.

“So sorry to hear about Terry Saldana’s passing. I remember him well in those Ginebra and Swift days. He was so hard to stop around the basket, and I’ll remember him for coming back from his gruesome injury,” Tim wrote.

“It took a lot of character to do that. NSD (never say die), Terry,” he added.

Saldaña died at the age of 64 on Wednesday, February 1 due to a lingering illness.

He played for Barangay Ginebra from 1983 to 1987 and from 1997 to 1998.

During the 1986 Open Conference and 1997 Commissioner’s Cup, he along with his Ginebra team led by Sonny Jaworski bagged the championship title.

Apart from Ginebra, Saldaña, dubbed as “plastic man,” also played for Toyota, Alaska, Swift, and Red Bull among others.

Saldaña played until he was in his early 40s. He was part of the Red Bull team in the year 2000s.