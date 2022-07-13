Rain or Shine’s Nambatac, Mamuyac halt Blackwater’s vengeance win

Guards Gian Mamuyac and Rey Nambatac shone for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (3-6) after a 107-90 victory on July 13, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, preventing Blackwater Bossing’s (5-3) vengeance for their previous loss.

Bossing suffered their second consecutive loss to the Elasto Painters two days after the almost-comeback game against the San Miguel Beermen. They fell into fifth place in the standings.

“Resiliency, our guys being able to put together two consecutive excellent performances,” Elasto Painters head coach Chris Gavina said during the post-game presser, lauding his team’s second consecutive victory.

Mamuyac and Nambatac combined 46 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists for the Elasto Painters, scoring mostly inside the paint.

The first half ended with a score of 45-41 in favor of Blackwater where Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser trailed 10, Renato Ular and Jayvee Casio both doing eight points.

Baser Amer, who has been Bossing’s savior during their previous games, barely contributed in the first half, scoring only two points.

Mamuyac and Nambatac started their salvo to catch up with the Bossing at the start of the third quarter, with additional firepower from Beau Belga who finished with 12 points, and Norbert Torres who finished with nine.

Ganuelas-Rosser and Amer tried to pound the Elasto Painters gunning an 8-0 run at the 9:28 of the fourth quarter, but still fell short.

The Elasto Painters must win two of their next games to earn a spot at the quarterfinals.

They are set to face Terrafirma Dyip on July 16 while the Bossing will compete against NLEX Road Warriors on July 15.

Quarter scores: 22-28, 45-41, 68-78, 90-107

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE – Nambatac 26, Mamuyac 20, Belga 12, Norwood 10, Nieto 9, Torres 9, Ponferrada 7, Borboran 5, Ildefonso 4, Santillan 2, Demusis 2, Caracut 1, Asistio 0

BLACKWATER – Ganuelas-Rosser 19, Ular 13, Amer 13, Casio 11, Sena 9, Suerte 6, McCarthy 6, Torralba 5, Taha 4, Ayonayon 4, Dyke 0, Ebona 0, Melton 0, Escoto 0