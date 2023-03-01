Philippine Mobile Legends community mourns shoutcaster Rob Luna’s death

The local Mobile Legends community was saddened by the sudden death of eSports shoutcaster Rob Luna.

“The MPL Philippines and the MLBB (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) community deeply mourn the passing of Rob Luna, as confirmed by his family,” Mobile Legends Professional League said in a Facebook post.

“Please join us in offering our community’s thoughts and deepest sympathies to Rob’s family and friends that he left behind. Rest in peace, Rob,” it added.

Luna passed away on February 28, Tuesday at the age of 37.

The cause of Luna’s death was not disclosed.

‘Rest in peace’

ESports personalities paid tribute to the shoutcaster.

“Naaalala ko pa unang pag meet natin akala ko mataas na tao ka. Habang tumatagal pagsasamahan natin nakikita ko na sobrang humble mo at sobra yung pagmamahal mo sa mga tao tyaka sa ginagawa mo,” Midnight said.

“Isa ka sa pinaka tunay na taong nakilala ko. Kung nasan ka man pre sana masaya ka and hopefully mapasaya ka namin. Love and miss you brother Rob Luna,” he added.

“In honor of the late Rob Luna, we pay tribute to a remarkable individual whose legacy will continue to inspire and impact generations to come,” esports team TNC Pro Team – ML said in a Facebook post.

“Rob Luna, kapatid, rest in peace. Diyaan ka muna magcast at magbigay ng kulay kasama ng mga anghel,” e-sports shoutcaster and content creator Chantelle said.

“Love you brother Rob Luna laro ulit tayo in the next life rest in peace,” shoutcaster Rockhart wrote.

Luna made his shoutcasting debut during the Season 4 of MPL Philippines in 2019. He has been one of the staple shoutcasters in the local league since then.