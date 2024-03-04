‘4 PM na, MPL na!’: MPL Philippines to return for season 13

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines (MPL-PH) is set to return with its 13th iteration on March 15, 2024.



This season, MPL-Philippines launched a “4PM na, MPL na!” campaign as all matches will commence at 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until May 5, 2024. These will take place at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City.

Eight franchise teams will compete for victory, aiming to secure spots in the upcoming MSC 2024, which is the largest MLBB mid-season cup and will be hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Bai Zhou Ning, MOONTON Games Philippines Esports Head, said that MPL Philippines Season 13 will serve as the arena for Philippine teams to reaffirm their dominance in the world of MLBB esports. This season, they are challenged to recognize the true essence of winning and explore various versions of victory within the MLBB community.

Starting from March 4, fans can purchase Regular Season tickets through ticketing partner Slash via slashevent.com. Ticket prices start at P200, granting fans access to all matches of the day.



Play-offs date for MPL-PH season 13 will be held on May 22 to 26, 2024. All detailed information can be found on the MPL Philippines Facebook page.

What is ‘4PM na, MPL na!’ campaign?

Aside from deciding on the unified show start time across all dates of MPL season 13, MPL Philippines has a reason for its “4PM na MPL na!” campaign.



In a press conference, MOONTON Games Marketing Manager Harry Leonardo said that they also took into consideration their fans’ schedules. Most of them are students.

The “4PM na, MPL na!” campaign aims to accommodate fans, especially students, who might need to watch games early due to school, work, or family gatherings.

“We also took into consideration that some of our fans will have to watch the game’s late as early as 4 p.m. because they have school, they have work and sometimes even on weekends, we do, we have family gathering, et cetera,” Leonardo said.



“So we want MPL Philippines to be their companion from afternoon until late night. So yeah, so basically that’s it.” he added.

