How Alodia Gosiengfiao reacted to Sibol Mobile Legends PH team’s SEAG victory

Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao squealed in the middle of a photoshoot when she found out that the Philippines’ representative of an esports medal event won gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The gamer, who is also a co-owner of esports team Blacklist International, expressed her delight when its Sibol Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Team defeated Indonesian rivals in a tight match-up.

The Filipino team consists of gamers Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Salic “Hadji” Imam, Dominic “Dominic” Soto and Howard “Owl” Gonzales, alongside Russel Aaron “Eyon” Usi, Dexter Louise “DEX STAR” C. Alaba, Aniel “Master the Basics” Jiandani and and Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza.

Their latest feat is a repeat of their win against the same country in 2019 when the Philippines hosted the pilot esports event of the biennial meet.

Meanwhile, a video of Alodia posing for a photoshoot was uploaded on Facebook in which she cheers after finding out about their victory.

Exactly after a “cut” was heard in the background, a staff who was watching the event from a phone said that the Philippines won.

Alodia immediately stopped, grabbed the phone and attempted to control herself from screaming.

“CONGRATULATIONS Blacklist International SIBOL! Sea Games ML (Mobile Legends) Grand Champion,” she captioned her post with emojis of a pleading face and the Philippine flag.

The video has earned almost 400,000 views and 35,000 likes and love reactions on Facebook.

Alodia also dropped a comment on Blacklist International’s congratulatory Facebook post for the team.

“CONGRATULATIONS!! (black heart emoji) So proud of you guys!” Alodia wrote with emojis of a white heart and the Philippine flag.

The Sibol team has so far fielded players in Dota 2 and StarCraft II in the last SEA Games edition.

