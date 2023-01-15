PH vs PH: Blacklist International, Echo to fight for Mobile Legends M4 World Championship title

James Patrick Cruz
January 15, 2023 - 2:14 PM
Photo shows the M4 World Championship finals poster (Mobile Legends Esports/Facebook)

Blacklist International and Echo, both Phillippine teams are set to face in the grand finals of the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia. 

The matchup was set after Echo beat Indonesia-based team RRQ Hoshi on Saturday, January 14 at 3-1. 

Meanwhile, it will be the second time Blacklist International will appear in the finals after they secured the championship title last year.

The winning team will receive an $800,000 (P43.94 million) prize pool. ($1= P54.93; Figures from Google exchange rate)

Many social users celebrated the all-Filipino grand finals. The keyword “PH vs PH” also trend on Twitter Philippines.

“Omggg PH vs PH sa M4 grand finalssss woohooo win-win sirrr GGWP (Good game, well-played),” a social media user wrote
“I have a great night last night, PINAS LANG MALAKAS!!! PH vs PH in the Grand Finals,” a Twitter user said
“PILIPINAS MALUPET! PH vs PH,” an online user said
“Pinas lang malakas! PH vs PH sa M4 MLBB International Grand Finals. It would be ECHO vs BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL,” Green Party Philippines President David D’Angelo wrote.
The best-of-seven grand finals will be held on Sunday, January 15 at 6:30 p.m.
