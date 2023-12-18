‘Pinas lang malakas’: AP.Bren cheered for ‘historic’ M5 World Championship win

Local team AP. Bren Esports (formerly Bren Esports)is the new “Mobile Legends” world champion.

AP. Bren won against Indonesia’s ONIC Esports with a score of 4-3 in the grand finals of the M5 World Championship at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila early Monday, December 18.

This also makes AP.Bren the first Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) team to win the tournament in its home court, breaking the curse of countries not winning as hosts of e-sports games.

Moreover, AP. Bren is also the first team to snag two world championship titles at the MLBB World Championship. Their first win was in January 2021.

This historic victory was later shared on Facebook, receiving applause and congratulatory remarks online.

“The curse is broken. History is made,” the team said.

“AP Bren Esports is the first team to ever lift the trophy on their home soil AP BREN IS THE FIRST TEAM TO EVER CLAIM THE CHAMPIONSHIP TWICE!” they added.

A video clip of AP. Bren’s winning moment against Indonesia as witnessed by the Rizal Stadium crowd was also uploaded on the Facebook account of Mobile Legends Esports.

“THE WINNING MOMENT!” the post reads.

The video has since garnered 512,000 views on Facebook.

The comments section of their posts was filled with messages of cheer from local Facebook users.

“PINAS LANG MALAKAS!” a Facebook user commented.

“Way to go! Pinoy pride!” another Facebook said with the hashtag #Brentlangmalakas.

“Congratulations, AP BREN! A hard-fought battle and a well-deserved win! Enjoy the fruits of your success,” a Filipino on Facebook also reacted.

AP Bren will walk home with a hefty $900,000 (P50,243,400) in total for being hailed as the M5 World Champions.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has won four of five installments of the “Mobile Legends” global tilt since its debut in 2019.