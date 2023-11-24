‘Not pregnant’: Alodia Gosiengfiao clarifies as Tier One Entertainment dedicates farewell message

Celebrity cosplayer and Tier One Entertainment co-founder Alodia Gosiengfiao-Quimbo clarified that she is not pregnant after the esports and gaming talent agency seemingly implied it in its message to her.

The content creator on Thursday, November 23 announced that she is saying goodbye to the organization after co-founding it in 2017 with esports veteran Tryke Gutierrez and entrepreneur Brian Lim.

Tier One Entertainment manages content creators across its main brand and its streamer collective, AMPLIFY.

With Alodia’s help, it managed to secure influential figures such as KuyaNic’s WomboXCombo, CongTV’s Team Payaman and Pindapanda.

Tier One Entertainment also manages professional esports teams under its Blacklist International esports label.

Last September, the organization launched a new roster of talents, including actress Sharlene San Pedro and gamer-streamer Jhanzen Latorre.

After six years, Alodia bid farewell to the org due to misaligned “visions and values.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I bid Tier One Entertainment farewell. The journey we shared in building the company has been both challenging and rewarding,” Alodia wrote on Facebook.

“However, it has become evident that our visions and values are not aligned,” she added.

“I am grateful for the experiences, relationships, and accomplishments we’ve achieved together,” the cosplayer continued.

In the comments section, Alodia clarified that she “is not pregnant.”

She also had the same answer when a Facebook user shared a picture of the org’s message to her.

“Congrats, Alodia!” the user wrote in the comments, highlighting the last five words of Tier One Entertainment’s message.

Alodia responded by commenting: “PS: I’m not pregnant.” It was accompanied by a smiling emoij.

Tier One Entertainment’s message for her was posted on its Facebook page a few minutes after she announced her exit.

It had the caption, “Thank you, Alodia,” and was accompanied by a black heart emoji. The message reads:

There is no reality where Tier One Entertainment would have reached the heights we have reached without you. You are an unwavering beacon of excellence, and continue to be an inspiration to cosplayers, content creators, and our industry as a whole.

We are truly grateful for the time and dedication you have given us over the years. In the Philippines and around the world, you are undeniably one of one.

It is essential for everyone to find a place where there values alight and their vision can flourish. We wish you all the best in your next chapter and hope you find that place, both professionally and within your beautiful growing family.

It was signed: “With all the love, your Tier One family.”

Before Tier One Entertainment, Alodia was an integral part of growing the country’s cosplay community.

She recently married Christopher Quimbo of Calabria Company Limited, the creators of Novellino Wines.

