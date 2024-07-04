‘I’ve always got me’: Mobile Legends icon Ohmyv33nus exits Tier One, Blacklist

Well-known esports player Ohmyv33nus has left esports company Tier One Entertainment and team Blacklist International.

In a Facebook post early July 4, Ohmyv33nus expressed her belief that it was time for her to pursue greater opportunities.

“I know I would settle if I choose to stay. When it’s time to go, ma feel mo naman eh,” remarked Ohmyv33nus, drawing parallels to her earlier experience with another esports team Onic Philippines in 2020.

“I’ve always got me, and I will never be afraid no matter where life would take me,” she added.

Ohmyv33nus is a professional Mobile Legends: Bang Bang player under the esports team Blacklist. Last year, she was crowned as a “Most Valued Player” for securing the most assists. She’s known for playing in the middle lane roles and roaming.

After announcing her departure from the team, Blacklist responds with a supportive letter.

“We can’t wait to see you grow into that higher version you want for yourself outside of our squad and chase your dreams with the home you’ve built for yourself,” the team said in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Home may be wherever you go, but Blacklist will always have its doors open for you,” they added.

To OhMyV33nus, Seeing your post this morning made us realize a lot of things and got us to a similar question… What is Blacklist International without OhMyV33nus? From entering as a new team in the MPL, to earning our first title in Season 7, then back-to-back in Season 8, to… pic.twitter.com/BhycaYqMZj — BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL 👑 (@BLACKLISTINTL) July 4, 2024

“Vee tandaan mo kung saan ka doon kami we love you,” one fan commented.

“Wherever you go or whatever the path you’ll take, you will always be THE QUEEN. Looking forward to your future endeavors,” another one said with a crown emoji.