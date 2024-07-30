Fans give ‘V33Wise’ warm welcome as Aurora Gaming’s new content directors

Serbian esports company Aurora Gaming on Saturday officially unveiled the Aurora Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 14 roster which included mobile esports’ iconic stars Jonmar “Ohmyv33nus” Villaluna and Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario. The multi-championship winning duo is known as “V33Wise.”

During the launch, the two were named esports and gaming content directors.

Here is the roster and their positions unveiled:

Renejay: Team Captain/Roam Tank

Demonkite: Jungler

Edward: EXP Laner

Domeng Delmundo: Gold Laner

Yue Tadeo: Mid Support

Benthings: 6th Man

DexStar: Analyst

‘Master the Basics’: Head Coach

Rada: General Manager

Aurora Gaming said that as content directors, V33Wise will be working closely with Aurora’s integrated marketing and creative teams to craft compelling narratives that goes beyond typical influencer marketing and ambassadorship.

The company said the duo plays “a critical role in ensuring that Aurora’s brand continues to be bold, authentic and innovative through the lens of esports pros.”

“OHMYV33NUS and WISE hold a pivotal position in Aurora’s management team where their responsibilities convey Aurora’s vision of building an organization that is truly for the players and by the players. They’ve been through everything and they know exactly what they’re doing. We also recognize that their roles are set to expand beyond this as we all continue to grow in the future,” Aurora Gaming said in a statement.

Internationally acclaimed video game publisher Moonton announced that Aurora is joining its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 14 in the Philippines (MPL-PH S14).

With every flicker, the lights tell a different story ✨ Lets take a look back at some of our favorite moments from the Aurora Gaming Philippine Launch Event last Saturday! #AuroraMLBB #LightsUp pic.twitter.com/9ADRR74GWc — Aurora MLBB (@AuroraMLBB_GG) July 29, 2024



“We believe in the immense potential of MLBB as an esports discipline and we eagerly look forward to our roster showcasing their talents as part of Aurora’s hearth and home,” Aurora Gaming said.

@interaksyon Aurora Gaming has officially revealed the roster line-up for MPL Philippines Season 14. Joined by iconic esport duo OHMYV33NUS and WISE as the Content Directors. ♬ original sound – Interaksyon



The esports company, with headquarters in Belgrade, Serbia and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was founded in August 2022. It boasts an impressive roster across various regions and game titles.

It has competed in CS2, Apex Legends, CS2 Academy and Warcraft, among others.

Meanwhile, the return of V33Wise as content directors came after they and two other fellow MPL players Kenneth Tadeo or Yue and Edward Dapadap left esports company Tier One Entertainment and team Blacklist International.

Their comeback with new roles excited fans who gave them a warm welcome to Aurora.

“Aminin niyo, grabe hatak ng V33Wise,” an X user said.

“Gusto ko mapanood v33wise makapaglaro ulit,” another commented.

Aurora Gaming Philippines team is set to compete in the MPL-PH Season 14 this August. —Rosette Adel with reports from Anjilica Andaya