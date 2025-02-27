How mobile gamers can enjoy all-day gaming for less than P20

Mobile gaming has been made affordable with a cellular network’s initiative.

TNT‘s new offer allows gamers to enjoy playing the popular “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” (MLBB) for up to eight hours or almost a day for P10.

MLBB is a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game in which players destroy an opponent’s base while defending their own in the process.

It is known for its fast-paced gameplay, strategic team battles, and diverse hero selection and has since become a staple in the mobile gaming community.

MLBB has also become one of the most prominent esports titles, hosting numerous tournaments and leagues globally.

Pinoy gamers can enjoy the game with the “TNT Panalo 10,” an offer by the celullar network that includes 300 MB, 60 minutes of calls, and 60 text messages to all networks for a day for only P10.

The network said 300 MB of data is more than enough, as two hours of playing the game only uses about 5 MB.

Meanwhile, practice sessions of esports players that can take up to eight hours only consume 17 MB.

TNT said that apart from gaming, users can also browse gameplay tips on online forums or watch livestreams of their favorite gamers with the 300 MB.

Subscribers only need to log in on the Smart App or on their mobile wallet, load from a store, or dial *123# from their mobile phone to avail of the promo.

The offer comes as the TNT anticipates its 25th-anniversary celebration this year.