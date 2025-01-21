‘GGWP, BLCK’: Blacklist Int’l’s MPL exit draws gratitude, sadness from e-sports fans

MANILA, Philippines — Many Mobile Legends: Bang Bang fans are left with a sense of an era coming to a close as Blacklist International announced its departure from MPL Season 15, January 21.

The team, well-storied for its several local and international championship successes, and for its UBE (Ultimate Bonding Experience) strategy, leaves behind a legacy that fans will remember with both gratitude and sadness

“Our Mobile Legends: Bang Bang men’s squad was a team that literally changed the game: from the multiple championships, the UBE strategy, and highlight reels, to our jersey designs and viewership numbers that made us the 3rd most watched esports team in the world,” the team said in their statement.

“We can stand proud knowing we wrote one of the most captivating stories in MLBB history. But like all great stories, everything must come to an end,” it added.

‘Break the code’

From their debut in 2020, Blacklist International quickly rose to prominence in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) esports scene, carrying the mantra ‘Break the Code,’ a battle cry followed by thousands of devoted fans known as ‘agents.’

And break the code, they did — multiple times. With three MPL titles and three consecutive M-series appearances under their belt, Blacklist made a lasting impact on the esports landscape, thanks to their remarkable UBE strategy. This gameplay did not only secure them numerous trophies but also changed competitive strategy both locally and internationally.

Blacklist International etched their legacy in the ‘Land of Dawn’ with an impressive record, with 1 MLBB World Championship, 1 SEA Games Gold Medal, and 3 MPL Philippines titles, alongside 2 World Finals appearances, 2 Mid Season Cup Finals appearances, 5 MPL Philippines Finals appearances, and 1 M-series Champion Skin for their iconic champion, Estes.

The team secured its first title in MPL Season 7, led by the iconic ‘V33Wise’ duo — Johnmar ‘OhMyV33nus’ Villaluna and Danerie ‘Wise’ Del Rosario.

GGWP, Blacklist

‘GGWP’ — Good Game, Well Played — is a familiar sign-off in esports, and now fans are saying it as they say goodbye to Blacklist International.

Current and former players from Blacklist International’s legendary roster, including the VeeWise duo, Oheb, Hadji, Edward, and Coach Bon Chan, expressed their gratitude for their time with the team, sharing that Blacklist will always hold a special place in their hearts.

“Thank you Blacklist International, for being more than just a home to us all these years. You didn’t just bring people and fans into our lives, you brought a family that stayed. Every moment shared will forever hold a special place. GGs! Till next time,” posted the team’s former captain Ohmyv33nus.

“Blacklist, thank you sa lahat ng memories, achievements, supporters and syempre sa teammates and backend!” Wise, its former jungler, shared.

Many fans of Blacklist International are bidding farewell to the team, expressing a mix of sadness and gratitude online.

Several fans reminisced about how the team became a source of comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing entertainment through their thrilling matches, fun online videos that brightened their days and even the fan community they’ve connected with.

thank you for saving me during the pandemic, blacklist. you made everything bearable back then, and i will always be grateful for that. until the next codes, ig? i love you, my best team. https://t.co/92tQ9sjnie — resin noodles (@forbavee) January 21, 2025

okay hindi na pala talaga matatanggal yung sakit. 😭 hayssssss thankyou guys kayo nag save sakin nung quarantine 😭 my best team since 2021 😞♾️ — hyzi ꫂ ၴႅၴ (@stvrlightyxs) January 21, 2025

Fans also expressed their gratitude for Blacklist International, thanking them for introducing them to the world of esports and MLBB.

“Thank you, Blacklist International for giving us an extreme and anticipated game. For several years, you made us run to the bathroom, find an area for a strong connection, and give efforts and learning as we also not just watched you but also guided you on the journey we didn’t expect to be fun,” read one comment in Blacklist’s exit announcement.

aww the very team who introduced me to MLBB, and the reason why I love the game kahit di ko naggets yung technical anek ng game. Thank youu — mae (@_mae_erica_) January 21, 2025

MPL PH Caster Naisou also aired his sadness, saying, “Blacklist signing off is crazy. The org and especially the players did so much for the landscape of not just MLBB but esports. Gonna miss hearing the agents yell their team chants. The players will still find their homes here and there. GGWP Blacklist!”

What’s next for BLCK?

According to the team’s statement posted online, the decision to exit the MPL was influenced by a new business opportunity aligned with the strategic direction of Tier One Entertainment, the parent company of Blacklist International.

The direction, the statement said, focuses on expanding beyond esports, leading the organization to transfer its MPL franchise ownership to a new entity.

“Though we believe in the future of the MLBB community, with a heavy heart, we bid a bittersweet farewell to the Blacklist MLBB men’s team,” the statement read. “This difficult decision was made in response to the business opportunity that was presented to us, which aligns with the new direction of Tier One Entertainment.”

For now, the team will focus on its current squads in other esports titles as it shifts its focus to new ventures.

Despite stepping away from MPL for the time being, Blacklist International expressed hope to return to the Mobile Legends scene in the future.