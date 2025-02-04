Moonleaf Tea Shop, Mobile Legends launch new in-game feature

There is a new in-game feature launched.

Homegrown Moonleaf Tea Shop and Mobile: Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) teamed up to introduce its latest in-game feature, the Neighborhood Map.

The new feature in MLBB bridges the virtual world with real-life Moonleaf branches, offering players the chance to earn exclusive rewards while exploring the game and enjoying their favorite drinks.

MLBB players can now unlock exclusive perks at the tea shop branches by completing in-game tasks in the Neighborhood Map.

Here are the steps to claim rewards when using the new game feature:

Open the MLBB app and tap on the Neighborhood Map feature.

Locate the nearest Moonleaf branch in your area.

Complete the required in-game tasks and visit the branch to claim your reward

These steps were also posted by Moonleaf on its page along with the cheat sheet and the participating branches.



By using the feature, players can earn rewards such as Free Upsize, 30 pesos off, and Buy 1 Get 1 offers.

Moonleaf and MLBB said they are preparing additional for loyal players and milk tea

lovers.

—Rosette Adel