Budget-friendly sips to try in Metro Manila

Are you looking for an affordable coffee fix?

Two coffee brands were launched this week, offering affordable options for coffee-loving Filipinos.

ZUS Coffee’s 12th branch

ZUS Coffee, a Malaysian-born and technology-focused coffee chain, recently brought its 12th Metro Manila branch in Makati City. The coffee brand started brewing in a small stall in Malaysia in late 2019, ZUS Coffee Chief Operating Officer Venon Tian shared.

In just five years, it became the largest coffee chain in Malaysia with over 400 stores.

“ZUS Coffee is a necessity, not a luxury, which is a driving factor for us to tirelessly make specialty coffee accessible from the perspective of price point, taste, and location,” said Tian.

Currently, the coffee chain has 12 branches in Manila. Its 12th branch on the third floor of SM Makati was launched on Thursday, April 18.

HEADS UP, COFFEE LOVERS! Malaysian-born coffee chain ZUS Coffee officially opens its 12th branch here in SM Makati on Thursday. | via @_leadevio pic.twitter.com/U9JW1hH4sC — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) April 18, 2024



Their menu boasts options to satisfy every palate, with a variety of coffee beans to choose from.

For those craving a bolder brew, they offer “Boss”, a dark roast blend with notes of dark chocolate, and “Lydia”, a medium roast blend featuring fruity and nutty undertones.

Tian said that they meticulously source 100% Arabica beans from various countries, including Guatemala, Kenya and Papua New Guinea, depending on the coffee bean season, ensuring the high quality of the beans.

A must-try on their menu is their signature drinks, including the Spanish Latte, ZUS Gula Melaka, and Velvet Crème Latte.

In addition to their coffee selection, they also provide mocktails, frappés, non-coffee-based drinks, pastries, and breads. Prices range from P95-200.

For a fully satisfying coffee experience, customers can have complete control over their brews through the ZUS app by controlling taste, temperature, and order time among other features.

Tian also announced during the opening that the brand plans to launch a Filipino-inspired drink while aiming to open 150 outlets in the country this year.

The ZUS Coffee app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store. Orders can also be placed through GrabFood and Foodpanda.

‘Celestial brew’ from Moonleaf Tea Shop

Ready to try something different from your usual milk teas?

Moonleaf Tea Shop, the country’s first homegrown tea shop, just introduced its latest addition to the beverage lineup this year.

The milk tea shop now offers its celestial brew, Lunar Coffee, with an extensive selection of eight flavors.

From timeless classics like Americano and Cafe Latte, Lunar Coffee also features Moonleaf’s signature creations, including Spanish Latte and Wintermelon Latte. Prices range from P85 to P149.

Whether you crave an energizing morning boost or a comforting afternoon treat, the new beverage lineup promises to orbit with you in your daily routines.

It is exclusively available at select Moonleaf branches, including Matatag, Ever Commonwealth, and Guerilla Marikina.

Indulge in Moonleaf’s Lunar Coffee, available for delivery through FoodPanda and GrabFood.